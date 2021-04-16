Customer Service Agents

Our client in the Logistics Industry is looking for Customer Service Agents to join their dynamic team on a 3-month contract, based in Durban.

Purpose of the Role:

To process inbound/outbound sales orders and assist with customer queries including delivery times, quality complaints, product enquiries, out of stocks, amending the DSL and depot queries.

Responsibilities:

Inbound/Outbound Sales Order Processing

Capture orders accurately for assigned customers (correct orders and dates) within

the requisite time.

Read back orders and confirm each line and reference number.

Process and email add-on and JIT products before the cut off time.

Ensure the completed detailed activities are captured in CRM.

Ensure no orders are mailed through by COB.

Provide the call lists to the customer care facilitator for completion and signature at

the end of the day.

Administration and Protocol Compliance

Run and check , futuristic orders, duplications, completed call lists, open

activity reports on a daily basis.

Inform customers of load exceptions and dropped stock.

Rebook short deliveries.

Update the customer base, call lists and activities on a continuous basis and email

the information to superiors.

Advise the customer care facilitator of complaints logged by customers.

Ensure that the work station is organised and orders are filed daily.

Administer pick up slips.

Communication

Ensure clear communication to respective depot staff on all add-on’s, specialdeliveries and short/incorrect deliveries.

Communicate with respective on stock outs and amendments.

Liaise and follow up with delivery queries (i.e. delivery times, late deliveries and

delayed/broken down trucks).

Assist customer representatives with store queries.

Advise respective parties of problematic customers and provide assistance in finding resolution to issues.

Team Coordination

Take ownership and accountability for tasks and activities and demonstrate effective self-management in terms of planning, prioritising and self-development.

Follow through to ensure that quality and productivity standards of work are consistently and accurately maintained.

Inform relevant parties in the event of tasks or deadlines not met, the potential risks thereof and provide appropriate resolution.

Support and drive the business core values.

Manage colleagues and clients’ expectations and communicate appropriately.

Demonstrate willingness to help others and “go the extra mile” to meet team targets and objectives.

Champion training and development of self and others through utilising available training opportunities or contributing to the development of new training solutions relating to product costing in collaboration with national training specialists.

Participate in and drive regular performance appraisals and ensure that own targets and goals are clear and achievable.

Maintain a basic appreciation and awareness of employee relations climate and ensure corrective action is taken where required in line with relevant legislation and company policy.

KPI’s

Accuracy of capturing inbound and outbound sales

Call volumes

Customer query and problem resolution

Service level agreement standards attainment

Desired Skills:

Matric / Grade 12 –

Available immediately –

Call centre operations –

SAP CRM and R3 –

Intermediate MS Office Skills –

Communication skills (telephone etiquette) –

Accuracy and attention to detail –

Ability to work within a team –

Tolerant of stress and pressure –

Attention to detail –

Deadline driven

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Market Related.

Please consider your application unsuccessful, should you not hear from us within 14 days.

Learn more/Apply for this position