DevOps Engineer

A well-established company is recruiting for a

DEV OPS ENGINEER

SOUTH AFRICA

Purpose of the role:

A well-established company is looking for a DevOps Engineer, who is ready to take on an adventure by providing the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products. As the company works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science, preference given to Honours

4 years’ or more DevOps with one or more of Google Cloud, AWS or Azure

4 or more years coding in programming language to build software or scripts

8 years or more software experience in some role such as Build Engineer, developer, QA or Manager

2 or ore years deploying docker containers

1 or more years deploying Kubernetes

2 or more years deploying and managing relational databases

2 or more years experience with JIRA and Confluence or equivalent

Disaster recovery experience

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed] .

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

Desired Skills:

devops

docker containers

