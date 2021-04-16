A well-established company is recruiting for a
DEV OPS ENGINEER
SOUTH AFRICA
Purpose of the role:
A well-established company is looking for a DevOps Engineer, who is ready to take on an adventure by providing the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products. As the company works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment.
Requirements:
- Degree in Computer Science, preference given to Honours
- 4 years’ or more DevOps with one or more of Google Cloud, AWS or Azure
- 4 or more years coding in programming language to build software or scripts
- 8 years or more software experience in some role such as Build Engineer, developer, QA or Manager
- 2 or ore years deploying docker containers
- 1 or more years deploying Kubernetes
- 2 or more years deploying and managing relational databases
- 2 or more years experience with JIRA and Confluence or equivalent
- Disaster recovery experience
Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed].
If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful
Desired Skills:
- devops
- docker containers