Drill Rig Operator

Our client in the mining industry, has an opportunity available for a Drill Rig Operator, to be based in the Brits area.

Requirements:

Grade 10 or equivalent

Operating experience and drilling with drill rigs

Certification on Drill Rigs

Valid certificate of fitness

5 years’ proven experience in the trackless mining environment

Must reside in a 30 km radius of Brits

Duties:

Daily inspection, testing and operation of Drill Rig

Ensure drill rig maintain availability and is in good working condition

Tramming of drill rig excessive distances

Drilling of support units

Drilling of Declines (sinking)

Drilling of strike drives and other excavations

