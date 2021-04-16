Our client in the mining industry, has an opportunity available for a Drill Rig Operator, to be based in the Brits area.
Requirements:
- Grade 10 or equivalent
- Operating experience and drilling with drill rigs
- Certification on Drill Rigs
- Valid certificate of fitness
- 5 years’ proven experience in the trackless mining environment
- Must reside in a 30 km radius of Brits
Duties:
- Daily inspection, testing and operation of Drill Rig
- Ensure drill rig maintain availability and is in good working condition
- Tramming of drill rig excessive distances
- Drilling of support units
- Drilling of Declines (sinking)
- Drilling of strike drives and other excavations
