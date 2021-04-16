Drill Rig Operator

Our client in the mining industry, has an opportunity available for a Drill Rig Operator, to be based in the Brits area.

Requirements:

  • Grade 10 or equivalent
  • Operating experience and drilling with drill rigs
  • Certification on Drill Rigs
  • Valid certificate of fitness
  • 5 years’ proven experience in the trackless mining environment
  • Must reside in a 30 km radius of Brits

Duties:

  • Daily inspection, testing and operation of Drill Rig
  • Ensure drill rig maintain availability and is in good working condition
  • Tramming of drill rig excessive distances
  • Drilling of support units
  • Drilling of Declines (sinking)
  • Drilling of strike drives and other excavations

If you have not heard from us within 7 business days, please regard your application unsuccessful.

