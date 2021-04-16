Engineering Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Operations planning and monitoring. Daily
- Maintenance planning and monitoring. Daily
- Long range maintenance planning, capital replacement planning. As required
- Disaster recovery concept planning and management. As required
- Optimisation of plant and operation. As required
- Continuous optimisation. Daily
- Energy Management, Energy saving proposals. Daily
- Evaluation of equipment status. As required
- Adjustment of operation and maintenance strategy according condition of equipment, to meet SLA with the technologies, to meet value preservation rate of the client. As required
- Optimisation of material management, spare part management. Daily
- Planning of operation and staff according the complexity of buildings and user demands. Daily
- Develop proposals for improvement (service, organisation, processes, modification of systems, etc.) As required
- Consulting to client`s FM team. As required
- Ongoing quality management (internal audits to verify service quality and other contractual obligations, correctness of invoicing according contract and pricing concept). Daily
- Ensure and document operational know how and experience on plant and equipment. Daily
- Root cause analysis of failures, reoccurring incidents, etc. As required
- Creation of transparency of service delivery at each site. Daily
- Creation and documentation of job specifications, risk assessments, method statements and measurable delivery standards. As required
- Creation of work plans, workflows, staffing and schedules according the quality management system of the client ISO 9001 and OHSAS 18001. As required
- Ensuring compliance with all applicable statutory requirements, legislation and site operating procedures. Daily
- Management of sub-contractors process to ensure compliance with all applicable statutory requirements, legislation and site operating procedures. As required
- Attend meetings. As required
- Ensure at any given time that information requested from any of our customers is submitted by their required date unless otherwise agreed to. As required
- Ensure a person is identified every 2 months and expose that person to your work for 1 week in the 2 month period and ensure the person signs off on what was learnt in each session. Every 2 months
- Perform job/PDMS evaluations on each team leader at least once in each quarter. 3 Monthly
- Populate and submit the monthly report within the first 2 working days of each month. Monthly
- Complete performance contracts, reviews and marking as per the dates stipulated by Bidvest. As required
- Take the necessary disciplinary action against employees who don’t adhere to Bidvest’s policies and procedures. As required
- Develop, implement and drive a maintenance engineering approach through optimisation and innovation which adds value to the customer through the reduction of costs, higher efficiency levels and market leading practices. Daily
- Assessment and training of employee’s with a view of defining and addressing the learning and development gaps. Yearly
- Self-development. As required
- Recruit, select and retain talent that builds on diversity as a strength. As required
- Entrenchment of the RITCH Values within the team. Daily
- Development, planning and implementation of re-commissioning initiatives. As required
QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- B Technical degree/Bsc Engineering Degree (Electrical or Mechanical) with good commercial knowledge
- GCC – Government Certificate of Competency
- Valid drivers incense (Code 08)
- At least 5 years’ experience working with similar systems.
- Proven staff management skills.
- Working in a production environment
- MS Office & SAP
- In depth OHSA and Environmental knowledge,Performing HIRA’s
- First Aid Training
Desired Skills:
- MS Office
- SAP
- First Aid
- Staff Management
- OHSA
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Automotive Manufacturing
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree