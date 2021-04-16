Engineering Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Operations planning and monitoring. Daily
  • Maintenance planning and monitoring. Daily
  • Long range maintenance planning, capital replacement planning. As required
  • Disaster recovery concept planning and management. As required
  • Optimisation of plant and operation. As required
  • Continuous optimisation. Daily
  • Energy Management, Energy saving proposals. Daily
  • Evaluation of equipment status. As required
  • Adjustment of operation and maintenance strategy according condition of equipment, to meet SLA with the technologies, to meet value preservation rate of the client. As required
  • Optimisation of material management, spare part management. Daily
  • Planning of operation and staff according the complexity of buildings and user demands. Daily
  • Develop proposals for improvement (service, organisation, processes, modification of systems, etc.) As required
  • Consulting to client`s FM team. As required
  • Ongoing quality management (internal audits to verify service quality and other contractual obligations, correctness of invoicing according contract and pricing concept). Daily
  • Ensure and document operational know how and experience on plant and equipment. Daily
  • Root cause analysis of failures, reoccurring incidents, etc. As required
  • Creation of transparency of service delivery at each site. Daily
  • Creation and documentation of job specifications, risk assessments, method statements and measurable delivery standards. As required
  • Creation of work plans, workflows, staffing and schedules according the quality management system of the client ISO 9001 and OHSAS 18001. As required
  • Ensuring compliance with all applicable statutory requirements, legislation and site operating procedures. Daily
  • Management of sub-contractors process to ensure compliance with all applicable statutory requirements, legislation and site operating procedures. As required
  • Attend meetings. As required
  • Ensure at any given time that information requested from any of our customers is submitted by their required date unless otherwise agreed to. As required
  • Ensure a person is identified every 2 months and expose that person to your work for 1 week in the 2 month period and ensure the person signs off on what was learnt in each session. Every 2 months
  • Perform job/PDMS evaluations on each team leader at least once in each quarter. 3 Monthly
  • Populate and submit the monthly report within the first 2 working days of each month. Monthly
  • Complete performance contracts, reviews and marking as per the dates stipulated by Bidvest. As required
  • Take the necessary disciplinary action against employees who don’t adhere to Bidvest’s policies and procedures. As required
  • Develop, implement and drive a maintenance engineering approach through optimisation and innovation which adds value to the customer through the reduction of costs, higher efficiency levels and market leading practices. Daily
  • Assessment and training of employee’s with a view of defining and addressing the learning and development gaps. Yearly
  • Self-development. As required
  • Recruit, select and retain talent that builds on diversity as a strength. As required
  • Entrenchment of the RITCH Values within the team. Daily
  • Development, planning and implementation of re-commissioning initiatives. As required

QUALIFICATIONS, SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • B Technical degree/Bsc Engineering Degree (Electrical or Mechanical) with good commercial knowledge
  • GCC – Government Certificate of Competency
  • Valid drivers incense (Code 08)
  • At least 5 years’ experience working with similar systems.
  • Proven staff management skills.
  • Working in a production environment
  • MS Office & SAP
  • In depth OHSA and Environmental knowledge,Performing HIRA’s
  • First Aid Training

