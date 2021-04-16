Finance Controller at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Our Client a multinational manufacturing company in South Africa is looking for a Financial controller

You will have a BCOM, preferably CIMA with a minimum of 5 years experience in a manufacturing environment

This is no desk job , we need someone who is out there getting their hands dirty and asking questions and actioning account variances

Purpose

To control the financial and Administrative Functions for the Gauteng Plants in line with Business Unit objectives.

Financial Strategy:

Participate in organisational strategy management from a financial management perspective

General Financial Management:

Provide Financial analysis and support to management and all operational areas of the business

Internal Control:

Compile and update the risk register

Manage and comply with internal controls

Budgets:

Prepare Operational budgets

Forecasts:

Prepare sales, cost of sales and operational forecasts

Review all forecasts.

Financial Reporting

Prepare financial reports and returns (Monthly BU/ Plant Financial Pack)

Weekly Sales Report:

Review weekly sales Reports.

General Ledger:

Review balance sheet Account reconciliations, actioning account variances

Review and authorise Journal entries

Audit and Year-End Processes:

Prepare and plan year end statutory Audit deliverables (External and Internal) in line with the consolidated Audit plan

Conduct a final Review and submit to Holding Company

Prepare and update Corp Tax schedules

Banking:

Approve all new creditors

Release weekly bank transfers

Cash Management:

Monitor daily cash position and cash flows to ensure settlement and maximise performance

Manage cash flow and working capital

Forex:

Prepare Forex forecasts

Authorise foreign payments

Costing:

Make recommendations for the financial recovery on distressed parts

Review DA 190 (Declaration of Imported components and raw materials)

Fixed Assets & CAPEX:

Reassess useful life and residual value of fixed Assets

Initiate requests for CAPEX/Disposal/Transfers

Maintenance of the fixed asset register

Compile the BU/ Plants Capex Reports

Statutory Returns:

Prepare and submit government incentive applications

Manage the Bond/Rebate store register.

Stock Control:

Monitor and review stock holdings

Review all stock journals (write-offs, write-ons, etc.)

Make provision for obsolete stock

Oversee stocktakes

Creditors

Review and authorise Creditors payments

DebtorsCredit Vetting:

Calculate the repayment ability and assess the credit risk of potential clients

Debtors Management:

Manage credit risk (Insure Debtors Book, etc.)

Monitor and control credit notes

Tooling:

Review tooling account

