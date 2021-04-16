Finance Controller at Kelly Sinclair Recruitment Partners

Our Client a multinational manufacturing company in South Africa is looking for a Financial controller
You will have a BCOM, preferably CIMA with a minimum of 5 years experience in a manufacturing environment
This is no desk job , we need someone who is out there getting their hands dirty and asking questions and actioning account variances
Purpose
To control the financial and Administrative Functions for the Gauteng Plants in line with Business Unit objectives.
Financial Strategy:
- Participate in organisational strategy management from a financial management perspective
General Financial Management:
- Provide Financial analysis and support to management and all operational areas of the business
Internal Control:
- Compile and update the risk register
- Manage and comply with internal controls
Budgets:
- Prepare Operational budgets
Forecasts:
- Prepare sales, cost of sales and operational forecasts
- Review all forecasts.
Financial Reporting
- Prepare financial reports and returns (Monthly BU/ Plant Financial Pack)
Weekly Sales Report:
- Review weekly sales Reports.
General Ledger:
- Review balance sheet Account reconciliations, actioning account variances
- Review and authorise Journal entries
Audit and Year-End Processes:
- Prepare and plan year end statutory Audit deliverables (External and Internal) in line with the consolidated Audit plan
- Conduct a final Review and submit to Holding Company
- Prepare and update Corp Tax schedules
Banking:
- Approve all new creditors
- Release weekly bank transfers
Cash Management:
- Monitor daily cash position and cash flows to ensure settlement and maximise performance
- Manage cash flow and working capital
Forex:
- Prepare Forex forecasts
- Authorise foreign payments
Costing:
- Make recommendations for the financial recovery on distressed parts
- Review DA 190 (Declaration of Imported components and raw materials)
Fixed Assets & CAPEX:
- Reassess useful life and residual value of fixed Assets
- Initiate requests for CAPEX/Disposal/Transfers
- Maintenance of the fixed asset register
- Compile the BU/ Plants Capex Reports
Statutory Returns:
- Prepare and submit government incentive applications
- Manage the Bond/Rebate store register.
Stock Control:
- Monitor and review stock holdings
- Review all stock journals (write-offs, write-ons, etc.)
- Make provision for obsolete stock
- Oversee stocktakes
Creditors
- Review and authorise Creditors payments
DebtorsCredit Vetting:
- Calculate the repayment ability and assess the credit risk of potential clients
Debtors Management:
- Manage credit risk (Insure Debtors Book, etc.)
- Monitor and control credit notes
Tooling:
- Review tooling account