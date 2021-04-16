Finance Controller at Ntice Search

FINANCE CONTROLLER (CA)My client, a leading Financial Services organisation is currently looking for a Finance Controller to join their team based in Durban. You will be required to provide financial management, accounting, compliance and business support within the [URL Removed] to the Chief Financial Officer, the successful candidate’s responsibilities will be to:
- Implement the Finance Divisions Strategy
- Continually evaluate accounting standards (IFRS) and legislative requirements (VAT, TAX, SARB Regulations)
- Manage all budgeting and forecasting including the development of financial models
- Prepare financial reports and MIS for local management and in accordance with Group requirements
- Prepare Assets and Liabilities Committee (ALCO) and Board packs and advise EXCO on Regulatory developments
- Oversee preparation of monthly Regulatory Returns
- Ensure all year end deliverables including Annual Financial Statements are timeously prepared
- Attend to ad-hoc requests including independently working on special Regulatory and Strategic projects
- Mentor and develop finance team members and promote a high performance culture
Required Skills
- CA (SA). Big 4 articles
- Minimum five years post articles experience at a managerial level (preferably within a finance division of a Bank)
- Banks Act (BA Returns) preparation and project management experience
- Comprehensive understanding of financial analysis methods and techniques, as well as IFRS expertise, internal control principles, closing &reporting processes
- Knowledge of BASEL III, Banks Act (BA Returns) and other Regulations impacting banks
Desired Skills:
- Finance Manager
- Business Controller
- Product Control
- Product Controller
- Business Manager
- Head of Treasury
- Head of Finance
- CA
- Qualified Accountant
- Group Finance Manager