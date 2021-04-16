Finance Controller at Ntice Search

FINANCE CONTROLLER (CA)My client, a leading Financial Services organisation is currently looking for a Finance Controller to join their team based in Durban. You will be required to provide financial management, accounting, compliance and business support within the [URL Removed] to the Chief Financial Officer, the successful candidate’s responsibilities will be to:

Implement the Finance Divisions Strategy

Continually evaluate accounting standards (IFRS) and legislative requirements (VAT, TAX, SARB Regulations)

Manage all budgeting and forecasting including the development of financial models

Prepare financial reports and MIS for local management and in accordance with Group requirements

Prepare Assets and Liabilities Committee (ALCO) and Board packs and advise EXCO on Regulatory developments

Oversee preparation of monthly Regulatory Returns

Ensure all year end deliverables including Annual Financial Statements are timeously prepared

Attend to ad-hoc requests including independently working on special Regulatory and Strategic projects

Mentor and develop finance team members and promote a high performance culture

Required Skills

CA (SA). Big 4 articles

Minimum five years post articles experience at a managerial level (preferably within a finance division of a Bank)

Banks Act (BA Returns) preparation and project management experience

Comprehensive understanding of financial analysis methods and techniques, as well as IFRS expertise, internal control principles, closing &reporting processes

Knowledge of BASEL III, Banks Act (BA Returns) and other Regulations impacting banks

Desired Skills:

Finance Manager

Business Controller

Product Control

Product Controller

Business Manager

Head of Treasury

Head of Finance

CA

Qualified Accountant

Group Finance Manager

