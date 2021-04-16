Foods Department Manager at Woolworths

The Main Purpose
To manage a food market with the objective of maximising sales in line with sales budget and target
Location; Edgemead , Bayside , Table Bay, Lunguna, Flamingo Vlei, Vredendal , Vredenburg Westcoast & Sunset Beach
Key Repsonsibilities
- Ensure departmental sales in line with budgets
- Maximise selling via selling space, displays, layouts, commercial sales plans, demos, etc.
- Ensure the delivery of a consistent customer shopping experience in line with the agreed service levels
- Manage Foods operational standards and ensure that controls are adhered to for in-store shrinkage, waste and stock accuracy
- Ensure timeous replenishment of stock
- Implement and monitor all departmental activities
- Manage Hot Foods Standards
- Manage accurate and timeous completion of daily Stores Foods processes
- Conduct weekly risk documentation
- People management – staffing, performance management, training & development, employee relations
Behavioural competencies
Essential
- Decisiveness
- Action orientation
- Team leadership
- Building talent
- Persuading and influencing
- Presenting and communicating information
- Planning and organizing
- Attention to detail
- Customer focus
- Coping with pressures and setbacks
- Merchant mindset
- Be available and flexible to work different shifts and across the store
Other
- Be available and flexible to work different shifts and across the store
Desired Skills:
- Grade 12 or NQF equivalent level
- Tertiary commercial qualification
- 2-5 years supervisory and retail experience
- Computer literacy
- Foods department experience 2-5 years will be advantageous
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years Retail
- 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric
About The Employer:
Woolworths is committed to the principles of employment equity
Please note, that if you have not received a written response from us on your application within 6 weeks of the closing date, your application was unsuccessful.
Closing date: 20 April 2021
“As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions.”