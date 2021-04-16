Foods Department Manager at Woolworths

Apr 16, 2021

The Main Purpose

To manage a food market with the objective of maximising sales in line with sales budget and target

Location; Edgemead , Bayside , Table Bay, Lunguna, Flamingo Vlei, Vredendal , Vredenburg Westcoast & Sunset Beach

Key Repsonsibilities

  • Ensure departmental sales in line with budgets
  • Maximise selling via selling space, displays, layouts, commercial sales plans, demos, etc.
  • Ensure the delivery of a consistent customer shopping experience in line with the agreed service levels
  • Manage Foods operational standards and ensure that controls are adhered to for in-store shrinkage, waste and stock accuracy
  • Ensure timeous replenishment of stock
  • Implement and monitor all departmental activities
  • Manage Hot Foods Standards
  • Manage accurate and timeous completion of daily Stores Foods processes
  • Conduct weekly risk documentation
  • People management – staffing, performance management, training & development, employee relations

Behavioural competencies
Essential

  • Decisiveness
  • Action orientation
  • Team leadership
  • Building talent
  • Persuading and influencing
  • Presenting and communicating information
  • Planning and organizing
  • Attention to detail
  • Customer focus
  • Coping with pressures and setbacks
  • Merchant mindset
  • Be available and flexible to work different shifts and across the store

Other

Desired Skills:

  • Grade 12 or NQF equivalent level
  • Tertiary commercial qualification
  • 2-5 years supervisory and retail experience
  • Computer literacy
  • Foods department experience 2-5 years will be advantageous

Desired Work Experience:

  • 1 to 2 years Retail
  • 2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

