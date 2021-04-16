Foods Department Manager at Woolworths

The Main Purpose

To manage a food market with the objective of maximising sales in line with sales budget and target

Location; Edgemead , Bayside , Table Bay, Lunguna, Flamingo Vlei, Vredendal , Vredenburg Westcoast & Sunset Beach

Key Repsonsibilities

Ensure departmental sales in line with budgets

Maximise selling via selling space, displays, layouts, commercial sales plans, demos, etc.

Ensure the delivery of a consistent customer shopping experience in line with the agreed service levels

Manage Foods operational standards and ensure that controls are adhered to for in-store shrinkage, waste and stock accuracy

Ensure timeous replenishment of stock

Implement and monitor all departmental activities

Manage Hot Foods Standards

Manage accurate and timeous completion of daily Stores Foods processes

Conduct weekly risk documentation

People management – staffing, performance management, training & development, employee relations

Behavioural competencies

Essential

Decisiveness

Action orientation

Team leadership

Building talent

Persuading and influencing

Presenting and communicating information

Planning and organizing

Attention to detail

Customer focus

Coping with pressures and setbacks

Merchant mindset

Be available and flexible to work different shifts and across the store

Other

Desired Skills:

Grade 12 or NQF equivalent level

Tertiary commercial qualification

2-5 years supervisory and retail experience

Computer literacy

Foods department experience 2-5 years will be advantageous

Desired Work Experience:

1 to 2 years Retail

2 to 5 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

About The Employer:

Woolworths is committed to the principles of employment equity

Please note, that if you have not received a written response from us on your application within 6 weeks of the closing date, your application was unsuccessful.

Closing date: 20 April 2021

“As a proud South African brand, Woolworths is committed to transformation. Meeting our employment equity goals will be taken into account in our recruitment decisions.”

