Front-end Software Engineer

A well-established company is recruiting for a

FRONT-END SOFTWARE ENGINEER

SANDTON

Purpose of the role:

An exhilarating challenge for a technology expert has become available at a company, the most innovative healthcare management company headquartered in South Africa, which has earned a reputation as being a leading disruptor and champion of service excellence over the last decade.

We are looking for a unique type of Software Engineer, who is ready to take on an adventure by creating the healthcare industry’s most cutting-edge software products. As the company works at the forefront of an industry characterised by rapidly evolving technologies and has recently embarked on a fresh strategic direction, the successful candidate will be working in an exciting and dynamic environment.

The main purpose of the role is to produce high quality software that is well-designed, maintainable, unit tested, code reviewed and checked regularly for continuous integrations. Design, build and maintain usable web applications. Work with an international team to turn vision into reality. Design solutions that are innovative and scalable, with exceptional performance. Collaborate with team members to come up with the best solutions for the product design.

Requirements:

Degree in Computer Science, preference given to Honours

5 years’ work experience in front end development

Experience in healthcare/and or other high availability real time systems

1 to 2 years’ experience in the following:

React

React Hooks

TypeScript

Redux

Styled Components

Demonstrated problem solving aptitude, including working with others to reach sustainable solutions.

Innovative at the core

Unstoppable curiosity and drive to work with the best technologies and solutions.

Innovative at the core and ability to learn new coding languages as needed.

Please send your cv and supporting to [Email Address Removed] .

If you have not received any feedback within 2 weeks please assume that your application was not successful

