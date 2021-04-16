Graphic and Web Designer

Our client in East London is seeking a creative and dynamic Graphic and Web Designer to join their team. Responsibilities will include:- Layout and design of adverts, web pages, electronic publications and related products Initiate, create and develop new design concepts. Minimum Requirements:- Diploma in Graphic and Web Design Minimum 7 years’ experience in a similar position Good knowledge of media design and media trends Able to work on Ai, Ps, Id, Ae and Facebook. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Diploma in Graphic and Web Design

Experience in a similar position

Knowledge of media design and media trends

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

