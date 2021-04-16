Group Financial Controller at Ecowize

Purpose of the role:

The purpose of the position is to provide financial control support to the Group. To evaluate and implement controls to ensure efficiencies in the financial processes, while building trusted relationships with Operations will be key to getting the job done.

High-level Job Objectives

Manage all group monthly and annual reporting, compliance and secretarial functions including tax, audit, VAT, ETI’s, statutory returns and insurance. Full balance sheet and cash flow management. Financial management of group and head office costs as well as EHPS (Ecowize High performance Systems) and BBBEE reporting.

Building relationships with key business partners.

Ensure strong and effective financial controls to ensure the safeguarding of assets and accurate reporting. Efficient GL account and Balance Sheet Management.

Management of all financial processes including month-end, forecasting, and budget. Provide ad-hoc reporting. Responsible for Group, Head Office, EHPS and BBBEE financial reporting.

Responsible for all statutory, compliance, BBBEE reporting, and treasury functions (including cash flow management).

Driving Business process innovation (financial, operational, systems innovation).

Minimum Requirements and Experience:

CA(SA) is essential.

10 Years’ experience in a similar role.

Previous experience managing Group Statutory Compliance (Tax, Legal, Treasury, Insurance).

Experience in the service industry is essential.

Experience in leading a diverse team and comfortable working in a dynamic environment.

Experience in a shared services environment.

Experience in systems implementation.

Commercial experience will be advantageous.

The ideal candidate will have the following characteristics:

Ability to work in a Complex Corporate Structure.

Must be deadline-driven.

Ability to manage and delegate tasks effectively.

Good understanding and knowledge of the industry and service orientated.

Must have a strong preference to work in within the Ecowize culture and values; Respect, Honesty and Integrity, Teamwork, Accountability, Open Communication, and Service Excellence.

The Company is committed to complying with legislation and meeting its strategic goals with regard to employment equity.

Closing Date: 30/04/2021

Desired Skills:

deadline-driven

About The Employer:

Ecowize is an international Hygiene and Sanitation company renowned for continual improvement and technological innovation.

As part of our 2021 strategy to expand into new markets and offer comprehensive solutions to industry-specific customers, we require an innovative and experienced Group Financial Controller to join the Ecowize Group SA.

The successful incumbent must be a Qualified Charted Accountant CA (SA) focused on operations, controls, and strategy.

