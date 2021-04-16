Group Procurement Manager

Role reports to the Chief Technical Officer.
Requirements:
- Professional qualification: Materials Management
- Mechanical or Chemical Engineering Degree
- 10 years + experience
- MS Office tools: Projects, Access, Visio
- ERP based system
- Understanding of supply chain processes and production processes
Summary:
- Obtain quality products at competitive prices
- Ensure company sticks to budgets
- Achieve cost reduction targets
Background Industry knowledge (Edible Oils, Fats) preferred
Desired Skills:
- Procurement
- EBQ
- EOQ
- ABC analysis
- Consumables
- Imports
- Reorder
- Timelines
- Profitability
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
- More than 10 years Purchasing & Procurement
Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:
- Degree
- Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply
About The Employer:
A Corporate Company that is involved in processing and manufacturing FMCG products including edible oils