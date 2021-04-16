Group Procurement Manager

Apr 16, 2021

Role reports to the Chief Technical Officer.

Requirements:

  • Professional qualification: Materials Management
  • Mechanical or Chemical Engineering Degree
  • 10 years + experience
  • MS Office tools: Projects, Access, Visio
  • ERP based system
  • Understanding of supply chain processes and production processes

Summary:

  • Obtain quality products at competitive prices
  • Ensure company sticks to budgets
  • Achieve cost reduction targets

Background Industry knowledge (Edible Oils, Fats) preferred

Desired Skills:

  • Procurement
  • EBQ
  • EOQ
  • ABC analysis
  • Consumables
  • Imports
  • Reorder
  • Timelines
  • Profitability

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing
  • More than 10 years Purchasing & Procurement

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

  • Degree
  • Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply

About The Employer:

A Corporate Company that is involved in processing and manufacturing FMCG products including edible oils

