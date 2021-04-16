Group Procurement Manager

Role reports to the Chief Technical Officer.

Requirements:

Professional qualification: Materials Management

Mechanical or Chemical Engineering Degree

10 years + experience

MS Office tools: Projects, Access, Visio

ERP based system

Understanding of supply chain processes and production processes

Summary:

Obtain quality products at competitive prices

Ensure company sticks to budgets

Achieve cost reduction targets

Background Industry knowledge (Edible Oils, Fats) preferred

Desired Skills:

Procurement

EBQ

EOQ

ABC analysis

Consumables

Imports

Reorder

Timelines

Profitability

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Food & Beverage Manufacturing

More than 10 years Purchasing & Procurement

Desired Qualification Level & Accreditations:

Degree

Chartered Institute of Procurement & Supply

About The Employer:

A Corporate Company that is involved in processing and manufacturing FMCG products including edible oils

Learn more/Apply for this position