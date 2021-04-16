HEAD OF COUNTRY – SOUTHERN AFRICA & NIGERIA

We are looking for an intelligent, motivated, Country Head for the GMI Southern Africa & Nigeria retail forex brokerage brands. They will be responsible for ensuring defining and implementing business strategy and will have full oversight of country sales and P&L performance; the execution of day-to-day sales operations as well as wider strategic initiatives; they will work closely with the Directors, Vendors, Technology, Marketing, Operations and Finance support teams to drive revenue and profitability.

They will lead thinking around the country strategy and vision and enhance the business development and sales capabilities and resources.

Reporting to the GMI Regional Sales Director, they will be responsible for the building the retail and Introducing broker revenues and operations to drive revenue growth and create profitable and sustainable revenue streams while meeting all the standards required by regulators.

Functions:

The formulation and oversight of country sales and marketing strategy to deliver against agreed revenue and profitability targets to meet board objectives

Manage and develop country sales teams – Introducing Broker and Direct Client Sales to achieve sales targets and tasks according to the company strategy and country growth plan;

Effective and efficient operation of the company ensuring that all regulatory and statutory requirements are met and maintained.

Country level P&L management

Present management reports to the Board of Directors monthly,

Management of country offices, starting with a primary location plus the further

development of other offices throughout the territory as appropriate;

Responsible for the final resolution with client dissatisfaction and complaints, responsible for developing and maintaining good customer relationships

Assist Global management team to establish, participate in relevant policies and sales management system.

Ensure a culture of compliance & good conduct is communicated throughout the Firm

Ensure that all team members are aware of their personal obligations and the firm’s policies and procedures and that the basis for the firm’s risk-based approach is understood and applied

Any other duties and or instructions and or requirements that may arise or are instructed by the CEO from time to time related to the Management and Operations of the Company.

Desired Skills:

Business Development

Relationship Building

Forex

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

