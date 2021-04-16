HR Manager

Our client a leading company in the FMCG industry is seeking a HR Manager. Someone with relevant or similar skills.

Duties

Leading business HR Strategy implementation on site

  • Setting and monitoring team/department objectives (in line with point 1.1,

HRMWB and site/operation key deliverables on the people agenda)

  • Leads and drives for improved employee relations
  • Ensures speedy resolution/close out of matters of discipline, disputes and

reported grievances

  • Leads the talent acquisition initiatives in collaboration with CoE team
  • Facilitates/leads organisational change/design initiatives -Translate business

requirements to Corporate CoE’s who will develop corresponding programs
and ensure partnership with CoE’s to socialize, implement and manage
associated changes

  • Ensures site management team understanding of the Total Rewards

philosophy, objectives and procedures

  • Coaches management on initiatives to drive performance and assists with

Performance Review process

  • Ensures total COSO compliance with regards to KCs applicable in Human

Resources

  • Jointly (with Site Leader) owns the people planning process (PPP) for the

operation

  • Drives compliance with EEA and SDA compliance agenda
  • Proactively (and without fear) identify talent flight risks and possible

requirements for leadership/environmental change in order to retain talent

  • Provides counsel and advice to management team and employees

Only serious candidates meeting the minimum requirements to apply.

Desired Skills:

  • FMCG
  • generalist space of HR
  • Labour Laws
  • CCMA
  • IR
  • Strong partnering across Commercial and Supply Chain and Logistics

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

