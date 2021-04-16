HR Manager

Our client a leading company in the FMCG industry is seeking a HR Manager. Someone with relevant or similar skills.

Duties

Leading business HR Strategy implementation on site

Setting and monitoring team/department objectives (in line with point 1.1,

HRMWB and site/operation key deliverables on the people agenda)

Leads and drives for improved employee relations

Ensures speedy resolution/close out of matters of discipline, disputes and

reported grievances

Leads the talent acquisition initiatives in collaboration with CoE team

Facilitates/leads organisational change/design initiatives -Translate business

requirements to Corporate CoE’s who will develop corresponding programs

and ensure partnership with CoE’s to socialize, implement and manage

associated changes

Ensures site management team understanding of the Total Rewards

philosophy, objectives and procedures

Coaches management on initiatives to drive performance and assists with

Performance Review process

Ensures total COSO compliance with regards to KCs applicable in Human

Resources

Jointly (with Site Leader) owns the people planning process (PPP) for the

operation

Drives compliance with EEA and SDA compliance agenda

Proactively (and without fear) identify talent flight risks and possible

requirements for leadership/environmental change in order to retain talent

Provides counsel and advice to management team and employees

Only serious candidates meeting the minimum requirements to apply.

Desired Skills:

FMCG

generalist space of HR

Labour Laws

CCMA

IR

Strong partnering across Commercial and Supply Chain and Logistics

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

