Our client a leading company in the FMCG industry is seeking a HR Manager. Someone with relevant or similar skills.
Duties
Leading business HR Strategy implementation on site
- Setting and monitoring team/department objectives (in line with point 1.1,
HRMWB and site/operation key deliverables on the people agenda)
- Leads and drives for improved employee relations
- Ensures speedy resolution/close out of matters of discipline, disputes and
reported grievances
- Leads the talent acquisition initiatives in collaboration with CoE team
- Facilitates/leads organisational change/design initiatives -Translate business
requirements to Corporate CoE’s who will develop corresponding programs
and ensure partnership with CoE’s to socialize, implement and manage
associated changes
- Ensures site management team understanding of the Total Rewards
philosophy, objectives and procedures
- Coaches management on initiatives to drive performance and assists with
Performance Review process
- Ensures total COSO compliance with regards to KCs applicable in Human
Resources
- Jointly (with Site Leader) owns the people planning process (PPP) for the
operation
- Drives compliance with EEA and SDA compliance agenda
- Proactively (and without fear) identify talent flight risks and possible
requirements for leadership/environmental change in order to retain talent
- Provides counsel and advice to management team and employees
Only serious candidates meeting the minimum requirements to apply.
Desired Skills:
- FMCG
- generalist space of HR
- Labour Laws
- CCMA
- IR
- Strong partnering across Commercial and Supply Chain and Logistics
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management