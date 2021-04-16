Interim Facilities and Administration Manager (6 Months Fixed Term Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Apr 16, 2021

Overall Responsibility:

  • To manage the provision of an efficient facilities management in accordance with organisation policies, procurement and safety standards.
  • To lead the ongoing development and implementation of improved facilities, fleet, document management and physical security systems and processes.
  • To manage provision of document management support services, within prescribed document management frameworks, principles, procedures, and national legislations.
  • To implement Admin Projects on behalf of the office of the Corporate Services Executive

Key Performance Areas:

Facilities Management

  • Develops and implements an organisation wide-facilities management strategy
  • Develops and implements maintenance and facilities policies, processes, systems and procedures.
  • Oversees all systems, services and equipment.
  • Manages the general upkeep, repairs and maintenance within organisation premises including providing advice and guidance and overseeing the services of contractors.
  • Provides technical expertise concerning repairs, maintenance and equipment replacement issues.
  • Conducts condition surveys and property inspections to diagnose issues, identify risks as well as opportunities to improve operational efficiency.
  • Identifies compliance servicing and testing requirements and implements the regulations required to maintain a compliant facility.

Office Accommodation Management

  • Prepare the Office Accommodation schedule from the MTEF period.
  • Develop norms and standards for office accommodation across all company offices.
  • Oversees the procurement of office accommodation in conjunction with SCM and the organisation management
  • Oversees and ensures efficient space planning including provision of office furniture
  • Oversees the scheduling of planned and unplanned maintenance and monitor implementation of the schedule and approve requisitions.
  • Identify cost effective methods to maintain facilities in consultation with EXCO and makes recommendations to the CSE.
  • Attends to escalated matters regarding the performance of service providers in carrying out maintenance / repair work.
  • Manage the provision of disinfection, cleaning and pesticide services, parking facilities, and coordinate regular inspections

Physical Security Management

  • Liaise with the internal Risk Specialist and the landlord for security assessment to be carried out by the company or SAPS.
  • Consider recommendations and manage the relationship with landlords as well as physical changes to be made to the building with regard to security (i.e. alarms, monitors, metal detectors, x-ray machines, etc)
  • Develops a disaster and recovery management plan and works with the Area Manager to ensure that emergency drills are conducted in accordance with the plan.

Document Management

  • Develop and maintain the document management system for audit, investigation and all organisation business unit’s documentation throughout the document life cycle.
  • Create and implement a document management quality assurance framework and mechanisms.
  • Plan, develop and implement the identification and classification of paper-based and electronic documentation across the organisation.
  • Plan and implement systematic disposal / archiving / return of documentation across the organisation to reduce storage costs.
  • Authorise all disposal / transfer actions, in consultation with the CSE to ensure that archived records are not destroyed or transferred inadvertently.
  • Implement information security classifications and declassification procedures and coordinate all activities relating to document management governance, risk and compliance.

General Administration

  • Plans and management the organisation vehicle fleet including allocation, maintenance, usage monitoring, servicing and licensing
  • Manage the proper administration of reception, switchboard, incoming and outgoing mail through oversight of opening, sorting, registration and distribution of mail and correspondence.
  • Manage the provisioning and servicing of all board room and meeting facilities and equipment
  • Manages the provisioning of refreshment supplies for meetings and staff
  • Manage and implements administrative projects as allocated by the CSE from time to time

Qualification & Experience

  • An appropriate Degree in Facilities Management/Public Administration/Administration/Information Management and / or equivalent relevant qualification at NQF level 7.
  • Postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.
  • 03 – 04 years’ experience in Facilities Management, of which 3 years to be at management or supervisory level.
  • A valid code EB driver’s license

