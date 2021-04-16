Interim Facilities and Administration Manager (6 Months Fixed Term Contract) at Phaki Personnel Management Services

Overall Responsibility:
- To manage the provision of an efficient facilities management in accordance with organisation policies, procurement and safety standards.
- To lead the ongoing development and implementation of improved facilities, fleet, document management and physical security systems and processes.
- To manage provision of document management support services, within prescribed document management frameworks, principles, procedures, and national legislations.
- To implement Admin Projects on behalf of the office of the Corporate Services Executive
Key Performance Areas:
Facilities Management
- Develops and implements an organisation wide-facilities management strategy
- Develops and implements maintenance and facilities policies, processes, systems and procedures.
- Oversees all systems, services and equipment.
- Manages the general upkeep, repairs and maintenance within organisation premises including providing advice and guidance and overseeing the services of contractors.
- Provides technical expertise concerning repairs, maintenance and equipment replacement issues.
- Conducts condition surveys and property inspections to diagnose issues, identify risks as well as opportunities to improve operational efficiency.
- Identifies compliance servicing and testing requirements and implements the regulations required to maintain a compliant facility.
Office Accommodation Management
- Prepare the Office Accommodation schedule from the MTEF period.
- Develop norms and standards for office accommodation across all company offices.
- Oversees the procurement of office accommodation in conjunction with SCM and the organisation management
- Oversees and ensures efficient space planning including provision of office furniture
- Oversees the scheduling of planned and unplanned maintenance and monitor implementation of the schedule and approve requisitions.
- Identify cost effective methods to maintain facilities in consultation with EXCO and makes recommendations to the CSE.
- Attends to escalated matters regarding the performance of service providers in carrying out maintenance / repair work.
- Manage the provision of disinfection, cleaning and pesticide services, parking facilities, and coordinate regular inspections
Physical Security Management
- Liaise with the internal Risk Specialist and the landlord for security assessment to be carried out by the company or SAPS.
- Consider recommendations and manage the relationship with landlords as well as physical changes to be made to the building with regard to security (i.e. alarms, monitors, metal detectors, x-ray machines, etc)
- Develops a disaster and recovery management plan and works with the Area Manager to ensure that emergency drills are conducted in accordance with the plan.
Document Management
- Develop and maintain the document management system for audit, investigation and all organisation business unit’s documentation throughout the document life cycle.
- Create and implement a document management quality assurance framework and mechanisms.
- Plan, develop and implement the identification and classification of paper-based and electronic documentation across the organisation.
- Plan and implement systematic disposal / archiving / return of documentation across the organisation to reduce storage costs.
- Authorise all disposal / transfer actions, in consultation with the CSE to ensure that archived records are not destroyed or transferred inadvertently.
- Implement information security classifications and declassification procedures and coordinate all activities relating to document management governance, risk and compliance.
General Administration
- Plans and management the organisation vehicle fleet including allocation, maintenance, usage monitoring, servicing and licensing
- Manage the proper administration of reception, switchboard, incoming and outgoing mail through oversight of opening, sorting, registration and distribution of mail and correspondence.
- Manage the provisioning and servicing of all board room and meeting facilities and equipment
- Manages the provisioning of refreshment supplies for meetings and staff
- Manage and implements administrative projects as allocated by the CSE from time to time
Qualification & Experience
- An appropriate Degree in Facilities Management/Public Administration/Administration/Information Management and / or equivalent relevant qualification at NQF level 7.
- Postgraduate qualification will be an added advantage.
- 03 – 04 years’ experience in Facilities Management, of which 3 years to be at management or supervisory level.
- A valid code EB driver’s license