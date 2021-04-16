Intermediate C#/SQL Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:A dynamic online direct selling company based in Cape Town seeks a highly skilled & solutions-driven Intermediate C#/SQL Developer to join its team where your core role will be to effectively contribute to the full Systems Development Life Cycle. The ideal candidate requires a relevant Degree/Diploma, 3 years’ experience in skills including C#, SQL – Table design and construction, Stored Procedures, Troubleshooting & SQL Scripting; ASP.Net, .Net Core, Entity Framework, LINQ, Domain Driven Design, MVC, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery, NUnit, Moq, GitHub, Cloning/Branching/Merging, Scrum and [URL Removed] new features and systems. Maintain existing features and systems. Troubleshooting feature and system issues. Analyse business requirements and design software development solutions at a story level. Write effective and maintainable code according to the business requirements and business development coding standards. Manage feature and system deployments to UAT and Production environments. Effectively use source control according to business standards. Construct relevant development documentation, primarily regarding technical story planning. Liaise and communicate effectively with various roles. REQUIREMENTS: Relevant Degree or Diploma.

At least 3 years’ experience with the relevant skills.

C#.

MS SQL – Table design and construction, Stored procedure development and troubleshooting, SQL Scripting.

Web API development – ASP.Net, .Net Core, Entity Framework / Core, LINQ, Domain Driven Design methodology.

Web Application development – ASP.Net, .Net Core, MVC, HTML, CSS, JavaScript, jQuery.

Test Driven Design – NUnit, Moq.

Branching Source Control Management, GitHub, Cloning / Branching / Merging.

Agile – Scrum, Kanban. Advantageous – Understanding of Model View Presenter.

Windows Forms development.

Windows Service development.

Experience with Jira.

Automation, e.g. Jenkins.

Azure development. ATTRIBUTES: Analyse complex problems and produce solutions.

Good communication skills.

Can work independently without supervision.

Enjoys working in a team environment.

