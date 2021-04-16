Intern (Business Admin) (6 Months FTC) RHI

An Intern (6 Months Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (RHI) in Hillbrow, Johannesburg – Gauteng.

Background

The Wits Reproductive Health and HIV Institute (Wits RHI) is a renowned African-led research institute that seeks solutions to Africa’s health challenges.

It is located within the University of the Witwatersrand and addresses some of the greatest public health concerns affecting our region, including HIV and its related problems, sexual and reproductive health and vaccinology. This is done through pioneering, multi-disciplinary research; responsive technical support and innovation in health services; and evidence-based policy development and advocacy with national, regional and global stakeholders

Main purpose of the job

The incumbent will be supporting the Operations Coordinator to deliver a comprehensive approach to operational efficiency in a specified geographical area by assisting the operations department with all operational functions, systems, and processes

Location

Ward 21 CRS – 22 Esselen Street, Hillbrow, Johannesburg

Key performance areas

Typing and drafting of documents, including letters, memo’s and reports when required

Perform general office duties when required including minute taking, printing, coordinating meetings and training sessions

Provide operational and administrative support to the project team

Integrate effectively with WRHI Operations Team as and when required

Provide daily support and coordination of procurement and administration including but not limited to travel, meetings, all IT-related support, stationery and consumables, training logistics, asset management and control, centralized reporting collation, reconciliations and dissemination of information

Ensure implementation and maintenance of all Standard Operating Procedures

Provide training and up-to-date information to staff on new and existing policies, procedures and SOP’s when required

Ensure compliance with respect to donor and or provider’s requirements

Ensure timeous monthly submission of HR-related documents (leave forms and timesheets

Assist office manager with compiling monthly operations feedback reports and disseminate them to relevant internal and external stakeholders

Integrate operational feedback from quarterly reports into programme implementation plan and subsequent progress reports

Participate actively in the generation of required donor reports and other Wits Institute reports if and when required

Required minimum education and training

Relevant certificate or diploma or degree in Business Administration

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Some exposure to the project management/NGO environment would be useful

Experience working in a donor-funded organization or NGO

Exceptional organization and administrative skills with working knowledge of MS Office

Own, reliable transport preferred

Able to maintain confidentiality, tact, and professionalism always

Able to exercise discretion, high levels of initiative ad independent decision-making

Must be assertive, confident, and adaptable. Self-motivated, able to work independently and work as part of a multi-disciplinary team

Communications and relationships

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with internal stakeholders at all levels within the organization, as well as all external stakeholders

Demands of the job

Able to work in a demanding environment and adapt to changes

Travelling (own transport) and overtime may be required from time to time

Must be contactable after hours for any unplanned emergencies or queries

Required minimum work experience

No Work Experience required

Must be a South African citizen

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 23 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

Learn more/Apply for this position