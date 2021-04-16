INVESTMENT ASSOCIATE IMBEWU

Job Purpose

To ensure the fund achieves its investment goals, customer service and business growth and client retention objectives in line with the mandate by sourcing deals and managing the entire process from origination through to disbursement.

Outputs

Deal origination:

Ensure deal structuring and pricing is line with NEF’s product criteria and mandate. Ensure accurate capturing of terms on the standard NEF Template;

Conduct due diligence on approved deals in line with guidelines and covering all the potential risks (including those raised by FMD committee) as well as mitigating factors;

Develop financial model on due diligence outcomes;

Negotiate terms and conditions of investment to minimize risk in each transaction;

Ensure shareholders / investment agreements are reviewed for input by legal;

Prepare and present investment report to FMD and investment committees within pre-agreed timelines;

Ensure that screening papers and IC papers are reviewed for accuracy and quality assurance prior to submission to Fund Manager and/or external circulation;

Ensure that all disbursement files are reviewed for completeness prior to release to Fund Manager;

Work with a Senior Investment Associate, Fund Manager and the rest of iMbewu leadership to ensure high quality transactions and superior client service;

Manage and ensure all stakeholders are in agreement and that the relevant documents are signed prior to disbursement.

Risk management:

Ensure portfolio growth and management through number and value of deals;

Minimize impairments and maximise collections to ensure portfolio sustainability;

Risk Management through conducting quality due diligence processes.

Customer service and Ad hoc tasks

Ensure high level of service to clients when executing deals;

Ensure that clients are regularly kept abreast of the progress on their applications;

Promptly respond to any queries from clients regarding their applications in the pipeline;

Promptly follow up on leads forwarded by Fund Manager, CEO, other managers and from third parties.

Qualifications

B. Degree with specialisation in Structured Finance and / Business Finance;

CFA is an added advantage.

Skills Required

3 years deal execution experience;

Deal making experience and ability to structure deals, financial modelling and negotiating skills;

PC Literacy and competency in Excel spreadsheet, MS Word and MS PowerPoint;

Understand NEF mandate and investment guidelines;

Possess good analytical and modelling skills and be able to apply NEF’s financial modelling methodologies;

Able to conduct quality due diligence exercises:

o Accounting and / or auditing, law, tax;

o Able to gather data from all relevant sources, including industry experts;

o Able to communicate at all levels and use interviews to gather data necessary in compiling investment reports;

o Great writing skills;

o Able to identify risks and recommend relevant risk mitigation measures;

o Understand various investment instruments and able to structure deals and to apply them to relevant investment circumstances.

o Accounting and / or auditing, law, tax; o Able to gather data from all relevant sources, including industry experts; o Able to communicate at all levels and use interviews to gather data necessary in compiling investment reports; o Great writing skills; o Able to identify risks and recommend relevant risk mitigation measures; o Understand various investment instruments and able to structure deals and to apply them to relevant investment circumstances. Communication and presentation skills to present investment reports to various committees for approval.

Personal Attributes/Behaviours/Attitudes

Cognitive competencies:

Analysis and Attention to Detail

Focus & Sustained Attention

Judgement and Decision Making

Problem Solving & Learning Agility

Tolerance of Ambiguity

Intrapersonal competencies:

Assertiveness

Drive and Result Orientation

Decisiveness & Action Orientation

Ethical Judgement

Excellent / Quality Orientation

Resilience and Stress Management

Rule Orientation

Time and Self- Management

Objectivity

Interpersonal competencies:

Building Relationships

Building Strategy Relationships/ Networking

Customer Service Orientation

Engaging Diversity

Interpersonal Agility

Teamwork

Communication competencies:

Communication competencies: Conflict Management

Influencing & Impact (incl. Negotiation)

Presentation and Facilitation

Verbal and Written Communication

Persuasiveness / Selling Skills

Functional competencies:

Functional competencies: Anticipating and Managing Change

Building the Brand

Business insight and Risk Awareness

Commercial and Financial Acumen

Consulting / Advising

Environmental Scanning

Knowledge Sharing

Organisational Awareness

Mathematical Acumen

Research Competencies

Process & Tech Competence

Programme & Project Management

Desired Skills:

See above spec

Learn more/Apply for this position