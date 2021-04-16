IT Management: Operations Consultant

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an IT Manager to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/ /Home Office rotation

Min qualification required: Relevant IT / Business Degree

Min years of experience:

3+ years in the employment of the full project lifecycle

Support during the upcoming test phases as well as the upcoming Go Live

Support with Go Live preparation and during Go-Live

Technical/Functional Skills required:

Project Management/ Agile budget experience is essential

Back-out Planning

Business Continuity Management (BCM)

Change Management (CM)

Cut-over Planning

Fall-back Planning

Incident Management (IM)

IT Service Management (ITSM)

OPS Advanced Training

OPS Basic Training

Problem Management (PM)

Release Planning

Start Up Management (SUM)

System Monitoring

Technical Continuity Management (TCM)

Role tasks:

Adhere to the PIC processes (Problem, Incident & Change Management

Perform daily operations tasks and end user support

Creation of pertinent test documentation

