IT Management: Operations Consultant

Apr 16, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an IT Manager to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/ /Home Office rotation

Min qualification required: Relevant IT / Business Degree

Min years of experience:

  • 3+ years in the employment of the full project lifecycle
  • Support during the upcoming test phases as well as the upcoming Go Live
  • Support with Go Live preparation and during Go-Live

Technical/Functional Skills required:

  • Project Management/ Agile budget experience is essential
  • Back-out Planning
  • Business Continuity Management (BCM)
  • Change Management (CM)
  • Cut-over Planning
  • Fall-back Planning
  • Incident Management (IM)
  • IT Service Management (ITSM)
  • OPS Advanced Training
  • OPS Basic Training
  • Problem Management (PM)
  • Release Planning
  • Start Up Management (SUM)
  • System Monitoring
  • Technical Continuity Management (TCM)

Role tasks:

  • Adhere to the PIC processes (Problem, Incident & Change Management
  • Perform daily operations tasks and end user support
  • Creation of pertinent test documentation

Desired Skills:

  • ITIL
  • TCM
  • SUM
  • PM
  • ITSM
  • BCM
  • Business Continuity Management
  • Technical Continuity Management
  • start up management
  • agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

