IT Management: Operations Consultant

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an IT Manager to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/ /Home Office rotation
Min qualification required: Relevant IT / Business Degree
Min years of experience:
- 3+ years in the employment of the full project lifecycle
- Support during the upcoming test phases as well as the upcoming Go Live
- Support with Go Live preparation and during Go-Live
Technical/Functional Skills required:
- Project Management/ Agile budget experience is essential
- Back-out Planning
- Business Continuity Management (BCM)
- Change Management (CM)
- Cut-over Planning
- Fall-back Planning
- Incident Management (IM)
- IT Service Management (ITSM)
- OPS Advanced Training
- OPS Basic Training
- Problem Management (PM)
- Release Planning
- Start Up Management (SUM)
- System Monitoring
- Technical Continuity Management (TCM)
Role tasks:
- Adhere to the PIC processes (Problem, Incident & Change Management
- Perform daily operations tasks and end user support
- Creation of pertinent test documentation
For a full spec and to get an application across send your application to [Email Address Removed]
Desired Skills:
- ITIL
- TCM
- SUM
- PM
- ITSM
- BCM
- Business Continuity Management
- Technical Continuity Management
- start up management
- agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years