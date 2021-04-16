IT Sales Consultant (DBN) (Must have drivers licen at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:An established Computer Refurbisher requires passionate & goal-driven IT Sales Consultants in their Durban offices. You will be a part of a small team where everyone helps everyone when needed. You must be willing to help and grow within the company. Your own vehicle, Grade 12/Matric and at least 3 years+ Sales experience are non-negotiable. There will be monthly breakfast or lunches for team building, for example, Bowling; Go karting; etc. During the day you will have access to a company vehicle for any deliveries or collections to be done but you must have your own vehicle to commute to and from the [URL Removed] 12.

Own Vehicle.

3 – 5 Years’ Sales experience.

General Office experience.

Experience working with computers.

ATTRIBUTES:

Must speak good English.

Customer Service.

Positive attitude.

Neat and presentable.

Team player.

The ability to quickly learn new things and adapt.

Good interpersonal skills and a great team attitude.

Fit in with a young dynamic team.

Cope under pressure.

