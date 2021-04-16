KAM Funeral Policy Admin

You’ll be based within the Processing division at head office in Sandton, Johannesburg, and

you’ll report to our Processing Manager, who is accountable for our Funeral Policy Administration functions.

Outputs:

Establish relationships with senior management at client sites

Monthly visits to monitor and enhance client satisfaction

Monitor external perception rating and ensure that the scores are within the agreed targets

Identifying and reporting on service failures and errors

Ensure training and development of staff

Contribute to the various cross functional forums to help improve efficiencies in other areas

Ensuring that all correspondence are professional and in line with standards and protocols of the organisation

Updating the administration and reporting systems on time without errors

Drafting and presenting weekly and monthly reports