KAM Funeral Policy Admin

You’ll be based within the Processing division at head office in Sandton, Johannesburg, and
you’ll report to our Processing Manager, who is accountable for our Funeral Policy Administration functions.
Outputs:
-
Establish relationships with senior management at client sites
-
Monthly visits to monitor and enhance client satisfaction
-
Monitor external perception rating and ensure that the scores are within the agreed targets
-
Identifying and reporting on service failures and errors
-
Ensure training and development of staff
-
Contribute to the various cross functional forums to help improve efficiencies in other areas
-
Ensuring that all correspondence are professional and in line with standards and protocols of the organisation
-
Updating the administration and reporting systems on time without errors
-
Drafting and presenting weekly and monthly reports
-
Ensure adherence to SLAs.
Roles
-
Team Player
-
Coach
-
Customer Champion
-
Consultant
-
Knowledge Manager
-
Relationship builder
Skills
-
MS Office and Excel and PC literate
-
Numeracy
-
Accurate Typing Skills
-
Excellent verbal and written communication skills.
-
Must be organised and have the right administrative skills
-
Quality driven
-
Ability to pay attention to detail as accuracy is important
-
Using effective interpersonal skills to resolve conflict situations
-
Ability to work effectively with others and contribute to team task accomplishment
-
Ability to multi-task and manage multiple priorities
-
Thrives under pressure
-
Task and deadline orientated
-
Analytical mind and good problem-solving techniques
-
Strong sense of ownership
-
Excellent time management skills
-
Pro-active and innovative
-
Ability to analyse data and interpret trends
Areas of speciality or expertise:
-
Excellent knowledge of Business and Operational Insurance Industry administrative
processes
-
Good understanding of operational funeral administration processes
-
Entry level knowledge of the business administrative platforms; Easipol, Persal or relevant
debit order facilitation software
-
Where required has the relevant industry accreditations
-
Expert knowledge of the business products demonstrated by successfully completing
relevant business courses
Qualifications and experience
-
Minimum 3 – 4 years’ experience in the processing and administration of funeral insurance
-
Grade 12 / Matric with Maths Literacy NFS achievement level 3
-
NQF Level 5 Accreditation (broad based knowledge of applicable legislation, economic
principles, and financial services industry, required by FA and Administrators)
-
Graduate from University or Technikon or be studying towards a degree / diploma having
completed the first year of studies
Desired Skills:
- Funeral policy administration
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Monthly incentive