Lead: Security Analyst

Role Purpose:

Lead and mentor a team of cyber security analysts. You are responsible to ensure systems, networks and infrastructure undergo regular penetration testing. The team is responsible to identify and report on vulnerabilities on an ongoing basis as well as any potential security risks identified. The lead is responsible to ensure all identified issues are escalated to the correct team and are remediated timeously. The security analyst team also provide support to and are required to participate in groups forensic investigations and cyber incident responses.

Experience and Qualifications:

Qualification in Information Technology or related domain

Security certification e.g., CEH & OSCP

CCNA / Security+ / CCNA Security / SSCP / CCNA Cyber Ops

1-2 years’ related experience within Information Security Governance, Operational Information Security or related IT specialist field

2-3 years’ IT experience

Responsibilities and work output:

Review security alerts to determine relevancy and urgency of potential threats and take appropriate action to mitigate risk.

Oversee vulnerability scans and review vulnerability assessment reports to assess and address vulnerabilities.

Contribute to the development and maintenance of security policies, procedures, standards and awareness, by providing data insights through analysis.

Support other teams in the group and operations to respond to cyber incidents by providing insights and analysis.

Analyze threat information from a variety of internal and external sources to provide actionable intelligence to maintain and enhance defenses.

Analyze security breaches to determine their root cause and inform risk mitigating strategies.

Participate in and advise on appropriate security awareness training and procedures to drive awareness of information security.

Actively create a positive work climate and culture to energies employees, give meaning to work, minimize work disruption and maximize employee productivity.

Contribute to and drive a culture that guides and directs best practice, fostering an environment of continuous learning, people growth and improvement and cohesiveness.

Effectively manage your own performance and that of direct reports within the team in order to ensure business objectives are achieved.

Be and encourage innovation, change agility and collaboration within the team.

Take ownership for driving own career development and the career development of team (where applicable).

