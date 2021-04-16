Media Sales Executive

Our client is seeking a dynamic Media Sales Executive in East London to promote and sell media products and services. Approach potential customers to make sales and maintain excellent relationships with all clients and work to reach sales quotas and deliver sales reports to upper management. Duties will be but not limited to:- Study and understand all facets of the media products and services being offered Approaches potential clients through new leads, cold calls, existing relationships, promotional events, or other means Explains the benefits and potential audience of specific media offerings to potential clients Details pricing and negotiates costs when necessary Facilitates successful sales by collecting client information and providing order information to the company Track every media purchase made to ensure that it is completed accurately and on time Work to maximise sales and meet quotas in the short and long term Maintains excellent relationships with all clients in the executive’s portfolio Travels to see clients, attend tradeshows, or participate in industry events or trainings Meets clients outside of normal business hours when necessary. Minimum Requirements:- Matric Minimum 3-5 years’ experience in a similar industry *Own vehicle and valid driver’s license. Should you wish to apply for this position, please email your CV to [Email Address Removed] . If you have not been contacted within 2 weeks, consider your application unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

Matric

Minimum 3-5 years experience in similar industry

Own vehicle

Valid driver’s license

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

