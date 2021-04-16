Microsoft BI Developer at Datonomy Solutions

Microsoft Intermediate BI DeveloperJob Responsibilities:We are looking for an Intermediate Business Intelligence (BI) Developer to support and manage BI and analytics solutions. In this role, you should have a background in data and business intelligence. You should be analytical, an excellent communicator and a problem-solving aptitude is needed in this role. Ultimately, you will enhance our business intelligence systems to help us make better [URL Removed] and maintaining business intelligence solutions.Crafting and executing queries upon request for [URL Removed] Senior BI developers and Business analysts.Tasks and ResponsibilitiesTranslate business needs to technical specificationsBuild and deploy BI solutionsMaintain and support data analytics platformsCreate tools to store dataConduct unit testing and troubleshootingEvaluate and improve existing BI systemsCollaborate with teams to integrate systemsDevelop and execute database queries and conduct analysesRequirementsRequired: 3+ years of experience in: SSIS, SSRS, SSAS (Tabular), T-SQL, Data Warehousing Experience, KimballOptional: PL/SQL(Oracle), Basic C#, DAX, MDS (Master Data Services), Power BINice to Have: Finance industry background, Cloud ExperienceTeam Player, Can Do Attitude, Adaptability, Good CommunicatorProven experience as a BI DeveloperIn-depth understanding of database management systems, Cube and ETL frameworkFamiliarity with BI technologiesProven abilities to take initiative and be innovative

