Onboarding Specialist Wealth Managment

My client is seeking an Onboarding Specialist for their Wealth Management business.

Onboarding of clients has become a specialized function within a business. The depth of knowledge required to comply with the Regulator and all the requirements has become immense, especially around the onboarding of entities. Individual must understand all the various types of structures and entities. You will need to have complete insight to be able to analyze these structures to identify the UBO / warm body depth of where to end the investigation etc. Existing processes needs to be evaluated and the needs for system development need to be identified with the view to automate as much as possible. Process engineering is therefore key. Training and upskilling of the existing team just as important

QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE

Relevant tertiary qualification (Law preferably)

Legal background/understanding around specifically entities

Project management courses and experience (advantageous)

In-depth knowledge of the following:

FICA

RMCP policy

Onboarding

AML and Risk rating

Structures and ability to look through the structures

Entities

Identifying warm body/ UBO’s

Ability to look through

FATCA and CRS

Offshore jurisdictions and entities

Different jurisdictions

Desired Skills:

FICA

Onboarding

Policies

Offshore Jurisdictions

Alternative Investments

Risk Ratings

About The Employer:

Great opportunity for career driven enthusiast.

