Onboarding Specialist Wealth Managment

My client is seeking an Onboarding Specialist for their Wealth Management business.
Onboarding of clients has become a specialized function within a business. The depth of knowledge required to comply with the Regulator and all the requirements has become immense, especially around the onboarding of entities. Individual must understand all the various types of structures and entities. You will need to have complete insight to be able to analyze these structures to identify the UBO / warm body depth of where to end the investigation etc. Existing processes needs to be evaluated and the needs for system development need to be identified with the view to automate as much as possible. Process engineering is therefore key. Training and upskilling of the existing team just as important
QUALIFICATION AND EXPERIENCE
- Relevant tertiary qualification (Law preferably)
- Legal background/understanding around specifically entities
- Project management courses and experience (advantageous)
- In-depth knowledge of the following:
- FICA
- RMCP policy
- Onboarding
- AML and Risk rating
- Structures and ability to look through the structures
- Entities
- Identifying warm body/ UBO’s
- Ability to look through
- FATCA and CRS
- Offshore jurisdictions and entities
- Different jurisdictions
Desired Skills:
- FICA
- Onboarding
- Policies
- Offshore Jurisdictions
- Alternative Investments
- Risk Ratings
About The Employer:
Great opportunity for career driven enthusiast.