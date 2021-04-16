Paralegal I (Conveyancing) at Adams & Adams

Duties and Responsibilities
- Downloading instructions from banks, updating of conveyancing systems, perusal and interpretation of applicable conditions
- Attending to various land development applications and preparation of various notarial deeds and servitudes;
- Performing and interpreting person – and property searches;
- Opening of files, contacting clients, preparation of initial correspondence to clients, estate agents, linked attorneys, municipalities, managing agents etc;
- Keeping and maintaining a proper diary system of all current matters;
- Preparing of loan and bond documents accurately and independently for signature by clients;
- Preparing of compliance packs for submission to and approval by the bank;
- Preparing documents for lodgement and ensuring all loan or sale conditions are met and processes followed in order for matters to be registered successfully at the relevant deeds registry;
- Preparation and sending of weekly reports to clients, banks, linked attorneys and estate agents;
- Attending to all financial aspects of transactions, including the preparation of statements, collection of costs/disbursements from clients, preparation of final accounts and attending to general accounting queries;
- Finalising of files, including following up and delivering of security documents to banks or bond attorneys.
About The Employer:
Skills and Knowledge
- In depth understanding of bonds and related aspects of conveyancing in general.
- Ability to interpret bond instructions and understand conditions to be complied with;
- Understanding and interpreting deeds office records;
- Good command of the English language;
- Excellent communication skills and ability to liaise with clients in a professional and effective manner;
- Excellent writing skills required for preparation of correspondence to clients, agents, banks and linked attorneys;
- Ability to work independently and to effectively manage high volumes of work;
- Team player with good interpersonal skills, showing an eagerness to assist others within the department;
- Good typing skills
- Meticulousness and attention to detail, managing a neat and organized workstation;
- Fully conversant in Microsoft Office, LexisConvey, SARS and L@W/E4.
Qualifications and Experience
- Matric or equivalent qualification;
- Relevant Qualification
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in either ABSA, Nedbank or FNB bonds