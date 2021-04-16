Paralegal I (Conveyancing) at Adams & Adams

Apr 16, 2021

Duties and Responsibilities

  • Downloading instructions from banks, updating of conveyancing systems, perusal and interpretation of applicable conditions 
  • Attending to various land development applications and preparation of various notarial deeds and servitudes;
  • Performing and interpreting person – and property searches;
  • Opening of files, contacting clients, preparation of initial correspondence to clients, estate agents, linked attorneys, municipalities, managing agents etc;
  • Keeping and maintaining a proper diary system of all current matters;
  • Preparing of loan and bond documents accurately and independently for signature by clients;
  • Preparing of compliance packs for submission to and approval by the bank;
  • Preparing documents for lodgement and ensuring all loan or sale conditions are met and processes followed in order for matters to be registered successfully at the relevant deeds registry;
  • Preparation and sending of weekly reports to clients, banks, linked attorneys and estate agents;
  • Attending to all financial aspects of transactions, including the preparation of statements, collection of costs/disbursements from clients, preparation of final accounts and attending to general accounting queries;
  • Finalising of files, including following up and delivering of security documents to banks or bond attorneys.

 

About The Employer:

Skills and Knowledge

  • In depth understanding of bonds and related aspects of conveyancing in general.

  • Ability to interpret bond instructions and understand conditions to be complied with;

  • Understanding and interpreting deeds office records;

  • Good command of the English language;

  • Excellent communication skills and ability to liaise with clients in a professional and effective manner;

  • Excellent writing skills required for preparation of correspondence to clients, agents, banks and linked attorneys;

  • Ability to work independently and to effectively manage high volumes of work;

  • Team player with good interpersonal skills, showing an eagerness to assist others within the department;

  • Good typing skills

  • Meticulousness and attention to detail, managing a neat and organized workstation;

  • Fully conversant in Microsoft Office, LexisConvey, SARS and L@W/E4.

 Qualifications and Experience

  • Matric or equivalent qualification;

  • Relevant Qualification

  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in either ABSA, Nedbank or FNB bonds

