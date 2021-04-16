Plant Operator

My Client, specialising in waste water is seeking a Plant Operator to work on an Industrial Waste Water Treatment plant in Rosslyn (Pretoria). Must have a valid driver’s license and own vehicle as stand-by will be required.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

A valid Matric certificate.

Candidates with a tertiary qualification or relevant training (including TVET training courses) will be favoured.

Basic computer literacy. A well-engineered SCADA system should be understood and the operator should be able to navigate through the system effortlessly.

Candidates with previous experience in Microsoft Excel will be favoured.

Candidate should be a team player and be willing to work long hours.

Candidate should be willing to work weekends on a stand-by basis.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

Operate and maintain industrial waste water treatment plant. This will include: Cleaning plant screens Setting and controlling the plant feed flow rate to within the specified designed levels. Setting and controlling a reverse osmosis and ultrafiltration system according to the prescribed operating method. Assist with sampling and conduct simple but effective lab tests on site. Inspect and clean onsite mechanical equipment. This includes: removing rags or other blockages from pump impellers, clean filter press cakes, reporting mechanical faults (like noisy bearings or pump trips/electrical faults). Monitor the plant performance on the SCADA system, and deactivate and manage alarms. Log daily maintenance items and organise daily maintenance check sheets. Keep track and manage chemical stock levels on site, and report chemical requirement on site in advance. Make up chemicals according to a prescribed recipe, and ensure that chemicals are dosed according to the prescribed quantities. Give feedback to client regarding day to day performance of the plant. This will include equipment uptimes and downtimes, tank level trends, as well as system recoveries. Conduct clean in place (CIP) operations on a weekly basis. This will be conducted according to a strict standard operating procedure (SOP)



Learn more/Apply for this position