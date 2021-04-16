My Client, specialising in waste water is seeking a Plant Operator to work on an Industrial Waste Water Treatment plant in Rosslyn (Pretoria). Must have a valid driver’s license and own vehicle as stand-by will be required.
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- A valid Matric certificate.
- Candidates with a tertiary qualification or relevant training (including TVET training courses) will be favoured.
- Basic computer literacy. A well-engineered SCADA system should be understood and the operator should be able to navigate through the system effortlessly.
- Candidates with previous experience in Microsoft Excel will be favoured.
- Candidate should be a team player and be willing to work long hours.
- Candidate should be willing to work weekends on a stand-by basis.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
- Operate and maintain industrial waste water treatment plant. This will include:
- Cleaning plant screens
- Setting and controlling the plant feed flow rate to within the specified designed levels.
- Setting and controlling a reverse osmosis and ultrafiltration system according to the prescribed operating method.
- Assist with sampling and conduct simple but effective lab tests on site.
- Inspect and clean onsite mechanical equipment. This includes: removing rags or other blockages from pump impellers, clean filter press cakes, reporting mechanical faults (like noisy bearings or pump trips/electrical faults).
- Monitor the plant performance on the SCADA system, and deactivate and manage alarms.
- Log daily maintenance items and organise daily maintenance check sheets.
- Keep track and manage chemical stock levels on site, and report chemical requirement on site in advance.
- Make up chemicals according to a prescribed recipe, and ensure that chemicals are dosed according to the prescribed quantities.
- Give feedback to client regarding day to day performance of the plant. This will include equipment uptimes and downtimes, tank level trends, as well as system recoveries.
- Conduct clean in place (CIP) operations on a weekly basis. This will be conducted according to a strict standard operating procedure (SOP)