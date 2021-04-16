Postilion Developer

Apr 16, 2021

Job Purpose:

  • Transaction switching to MasterCard, Visa, Bankserv third party processors and directly to back end systems.
  • Card production.
  • Generation of daily reports to finance.
  • Hardware integration.
  • Production stability.
  • Software testing.
  • Certification with VISA, MasterCard, Reserve bank, Bankserv.
  • The primary function is to ensure 100% uptime of all systems in the group.
  • The secondary role is to develop software to enhance the operations and also adapt software for client requirements.
  • The environment it dynamic and changes a lot.
  • After hours emergency support for a week a month is required.

MIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Special Requirements:

  • Willing to work overtime
  • Perform standby duties
  • Must have own and reliable transport
  • Live in and surrounding Pretoria

Education:

  • Matric or equivalent qualification
  • B. Tech (Information systems/ Computer Systems) or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Eng. (Electronic / Electronic / Computer)

Knowledge, skills and experience:

  • Minimum 3 – 5 years’ experience within a Postilion Development role.
  • Experience with Postilion, ideally version 5+
  • Experience with Postilion Postcard, ideally version 5+
  • Experience with Postilion Interchanges (PostBridge, Base24,VisaBase12, VisaSMS, MasterCard(Cr/Dr)
  • Experience with HSM Services (Futurex, Thales)
  • Experience with ISO8583 protocols
  • Experience with MsSQL database engine.
  • Experience with C#, Java and Delphi

Beneficial requirements:

  • Experience with ISO20022 protocols
  • Experience with PCI DSS.
  • Experience with ATM driving and sound knowledge of ATM downloader application)
  • Experience with Transaction Security Services (EMV, Triple DES, Master / Session, DUKPT, PIN / Card Verification Schemes, PIN Translation, etc.)
  • Linux
  • VOIP / SIP / IVR (Interactive Voice Response)
  • Asterisk
  • PCI PIN Security Key Bundling (KEY BLOCK MANDATE)

Overview/Duties of position:

  • Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments and application software.
  • Consulting with Account managers, Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Head: Production and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.
  • Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software.
  • Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
  • Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances.
  • Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.
  • Advice on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

Interpersonal Relationships:
Fundamental interpersonal relationships, but not limited to:

  • Executive Head: Architecture & Development
  • Postilion Team Lead
  • Postilion Team Members

Personal attributes

  • Must have good administrative and analytical skills
  • Good verbal and written communication skills
  • Stress management skills
  • Time management skills
  • Target orientated
  • Decision-making skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy
  • Focused
  • Dedicated
  • High level of personal integrity and ethics

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

Client is a software company focusing on electronic transaction processing, back-office administration and retail banking solutions.

