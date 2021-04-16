Postilion Developer

Job Purpose:

Transaction switching to MasterCard, Visa, Bankserv third party processors and directly to back end systems.

Card production.

Generation of daily reports to finance.

Hardware integration.

Production stability.

Software testing.

Certification with VISA, MasterCard, Reserve bank, Bankserv.

The primary function is to ensure 100% uptime of all systems in the group.

The secondary role is to develop software to enhance the operations and also adapt software for client requirements.

The environment it dynamic and changes a lot.

After hours emergency support for a week a month is required.

MIMUM REQUIREMENTS

Special Requirements:

Willing to work overtime

Perform standby duties

Must have own and reliable transport

Live in and surrounding Pretoria

Education:

Matric or equivalent qualification

B. Tech (Information systems/ Computer Systems) or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Eng. (Electronic / Electronic / Computer)

Knowledge, skills and experience:

Minimum 3 – 5 years’ experience within a Postilion Development role.

Experience with Postilion, ideally version 5+

Experience with Postilion Postcard, ideally version 5+

Experience with Postilion Interchanges (PostBridge, Base24,VisaBase12, VisaSMS, MasterCard(Cr/Dr)

Experience with HSM Services (Futurex, Thales)

Experience with ISO8583 protocols

Experience with MsSQL database engine.

Experience with C#, Java and Delphi

Beneficial requirements:

Experience with ISO20022 protocols

Experience with PCI DSS.

Experience with ATM driving and sound knowledge of ATM downloader application)

Experience with Transaction Security Services (EMV, Triple DES, Master / Session, DUKPT, PIN / Card Verification Schemes, PIN Translation, etc.)

Linux

VOIP / SIP / IVR (Interactive Voice Response)

Asterisk

PCI PIN Security Key Bundling (KEY BLOCK MANDATE)

Overview/Duties of position:

Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments and application software.

Consulting with Account managers, Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Head: Production and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.

Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software.

Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.

Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances.

Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.

Advice on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.

Interpersonal Relationships:

Fundamental interpersonal relationships, but not limited to:

Executive Head: Architecture & Development

Postilion Team Lead

Postilion Team Members

Personal attributes

Must have good administrative and analytical skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Stress management skills

Time management skills

Target orientated

Decision-making skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy

Focused

Dedicated

High level of personal integrity and ethics

Desired Skills:

Postilion version 5+

Postilion Postcard version 5+

PostBridge

Base24

VisaBase12

VisaSMS

MasterCard(cr/Dr)

HSM Services (Futurex

Thales)

ISO08583 protocols

MsSQL database engine

C#

Java

Delphi

ISO20022 protocols

PCI DSS

Transaction Security Services

Linux

VOIP/SIP/IVR

Asterisk

PCI PIN security key bundling

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

Client is a software company focusing on electronic transaction processing, back-office administration and retail banking solutions.

