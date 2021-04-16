Postilion Developer

Job Purpose:
- Transaction switching to MasterCard, Visa, Bankserv third party processors and directly to back end systems.
- Card production.
- Generation of daily reports to finance.
- Hardware integration.
- Production stability.
- Software testing.
- Certification with VISA, MasterCard, Reserve bank, Bankserv.
- The primary function is to ensure 100% uptime of all systems in the group.
- The secondary role is to develop software to enhance the operations and also adapt software for client requirements.
- The environment it dynamic and changes a lot.
- After hours emergency support for a week a month is required.
MIMUM REQUIREMENTS
Special Requirements:
- Willing to work overtime
- Perform standby duties
- Must have own and reliable transport
- Live in and surrounding Pretoria
Education:
- Matric or equivalent qualification
- B. Tech (Information systems/ Computer Systems) or B.Sc. (Computer Science) or B.Eng. (Electronic / Electronic / Computer)
Knowledge, skills and experience:
- Minimum 3 – 5 years’ experience within a Postilion Development role.
- Experience with Postilion, ideally version 5+
- Experience with Postilion Postcard, ideally version 5+
- Experience with Postilion Interchanges (PostBridge, Base24,VisaBase12, VisaSMS, MasterCard(Cr/Dr)
- Experience with HSM Services (Futurex, Thales)
- Experience with ISO8583 protocols
- Experience with MsSQL database engine.
- Experience with C#, Java and Delphi
Beneficial requirements:
- Experience with ISO20022 protocols
- Experience with PCI DSS.
- Experience with ATM driving and sound knowledge of ATM downloader application)
- Experience with Transaction Security Services (EMV, Triple DES, Master / Session, DUKPT, PIN / Card Verification Schemes, PIN Translation, etc.)
- Linux
- VOIP / SIP / IVR (Interactive Voice Response)
- Asterisk
- PCI PIN Security Key Bundling (KEY BLOCK MANDATE)
Overview/Duties of position:
- Assess, develop, upgrade and document procedures for systems, communications environments and application software.
- Consulting with Account managers, Executive Head: Innovation, Architecture & Development, Head: Production and fellow colleagues concerning maintenance/enhancements and development of the system.
- Consulting with network administration employees to evaluate interface between hardware and software.
- Document and direct software testing and validation procedures.
- Modifying existing software to correct errors to adapt it to new hardware or to upgrade interfaces and improve performances.
- Research, analyse and evaluate requirements for software applications and operating systems.
- Advice on areas that could be improved on and keep up-to-date with new trends in software development and technologies that can be used to benefit the Company.
Interpersonal Relationships:
Fundamental interpersonal relationships, but not limited to:
- Executive Head: Architecture & Development
- Postilion Team Lead
- Postilion Team Members
Personal attributes
- Must have good administrative and analytical skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
- Stress management skills
- Time management skills
- Target orientated
- Decision-making skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to detail and a high level of accuracy
- Focused
- Dedicated
- High level of personal integrity and ethics
About The Employer:
Client is a software company focusing on electronic transaction processing, back-office administration and retail banking solutions.