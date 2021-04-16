Project Accountant at In4Group Pty Ltd

OBJECTIVE OF WORK:

The project accountant is fully responsible for overseeing, monitoring and coordinating financial management activities across the programme. This includes, but is not limited to, management of budgeting, expenses, variances, billing, payment, capitalisation and reporting in line with established accounting standards and policies of the organisation.

SCOPE OF WORK:

Centrally coordinate all financial management aspects of the Programme.

Effectively communicate with Programme and Project Managers (PM), Controls Lead, and any other relevant stakeholders regarding project financial matters.

Collaborate with Financial Services Department in the creation and set up of a suitable project accounting structure, linked to the relevant financial processes and activities, in the Oracle ERP accounting system.

Maintain detailed records of all financial management artefacts for the project in a central document repository, structured appropriately to meet all audit and governance requirement.

Centrally coordinate the compilation of a detailed programme budget by liaising with all key stakeholders.

Ongoing budget, variance, forecasting and expenditure management.

Generate monthly variance reports for management approval.

Prepare budget motivations as and when required.

Generate and distribute regular, accurate financial status reports to key stakeholders.

Prepare financial reconciliations and distribute for management approval.

Recommend and implement agreed process improvements to the financial management activies.

Provide support of auditor requirements, which may include research and reconcilement.

Perform additional assignments, as directed by the Controls Leads.

Communicate and coordinate with the project team.

MINIMUM QUALIFICATION REQUIRED:

Bachelor’s Degree in accounting.

Intermediate to advanced computer literacy, including experience in word processing, spreadsheets and accounting software.

More than 5 years of financial management experience, with at least 2-3 years in a construction environment.

Knowledge of Oracle ERP Accounting Software or other accounting platform will be beneficial.A thorough knowledge of standard contract terms, including hourly, lump sum, not-to- exceed and how they are applied in the billing process.

Ability to work well with others under deadline situations and respond to changes in prioritiees.

Good written and verbal communication skills and strong analytical skills.

Ability to work independently, take initiative, set priorities and see projects through to completion.

Employ problem-solving skills and analysis, and report problems to Controls Lead, as necessary.

Strong proactive service orientation.

Knowledge of the project structure in a client/consultant business environment.

COMPETENCIES:

Conceptual Thinking;

Attention to detail;

Excellent written and oral Communication;

Ability to learning quickly;

Experience in Knowledge of Payroll industry;

Strong analytical and problem solving skills;

Judgement and decision making;

Team player – approachable, ability to share and consult other;

Management Reporting;

Resilience; and

Self-starter.

QUALIFICATION:

Bachelor’s Degree in accounting.

Oracle ERP Accounting Software – Will be added as an advantage

Desired Skills:

team worker

Report Writing

Effective Decision Making

self motivated

CIMA

Business Accounting

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

About The Employer:

In4Group Pty Ltd

Learn more/Apply for this position