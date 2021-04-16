Quality Manager

Apr 16, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Maintain Preventative Maintenance (PM) schedules in accordance to the SLA for all equipment and services. Daily
  • Create Quality Cards and sample jobs across different disciplines to check
  • Follow up on the creation of PCMs for jobs created from PM.
  • Monitor the execution of work and implement corrective measures on deviations. Eg, incorrect use of tools
  • Conduct random weekly verifications on work done and report on abnormalities.
  • Ensure that PM tasks are conducted efficiently and optimally with the use of human, tools and equipment resources.
  • Ensure Quality Cards are completed after proper inspection has been carried out.
  • Attach relevant documentation into SAP and use the server folders to documents related to quality checks and IMS documents
  • To manage maintenance on client equipment, assets and people for evaluation and resolution when work is performed by Bidvest employees or contractors. Daily
  • Strive for continuous improvement (cost saving and improved service delivery) and advise management to explore those opportunities. Daily
  • Continuously monitor and evaluate maintenance work performed by technical staff and sub-contractors to ensure quality, cost optimization, and timely execution as per service standard, work instruction, and client requirements. Daily
  • Be a liaison between technical staff, client and management and ensure information flow between all stakeholders. Daily
  • Undertake other related assignments assigned to by the Engineering Manager or Operations Executive as and when required. As required
  • Have the technical knowledge with a strong focus on quality, work standards, safety standards, and customer relationship management.
  • Report writing skills. As required
  • Maintain good Internal and External customer relationships. Daily
  • Understanding and compliance with Bidvest Supply Chain processes.
  • KPA’s can change based on operational requirements.

QUALIFICATION ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • N3 – N6 in Engineering or Project Management or Operations Management
  • Matric (Senior Certificate)
  • Valid SA Drivers’ License
  • 3 – 5 Years relevant experience in maintenance planning, project management and knowledge of financial management principles
  • Maintenance planning, project management skills
  • MS Word, MS Excel & MS Outlook (Intermediate skill level), SAP Knowledge
  • Knowledge of OHS Act & ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems

Desired Skills:

  • MS Excel
  • MS Office
  • ISO9001 Auditor
  • OHS
  • SAP
  • Financial Management
  • Quality Management

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Automotive Manufacturing
  • 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

