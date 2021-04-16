Quality Manager

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Maintain Preventative Maintenance (PM) schedules in accordance to the SLA for all equipment and services. Daily
- Create Quality Cards and sample jobs across different disciplines to check
- Follow up on the creation of PCMs for jobs created from PM.
- Monitor the execution of work and implement corrective measures on deviations. Eg, incorrect use of tools
- Conduct random weekly verifications on work done and report on abnormalities.
- Ensure that PM tasks are conducted efficiently and optimally with the use of human, tools and equipment resources.
- Ensure Quality Cards are completed after proper inspection has been carried out.
- Attach relevant documentation into SAP and use the server folders to documents related to quality checks and IMS documents
- To manage maintenance on client equipment, assets and people for evaluation and resolution when work is performed by Bidvest employees or contractors. Daily
- Strive for continuous improvement (cost saving and improved service delivery) and advise management to explore those opportunities. Daily
- Continuously monitor and evaluate maintenance work performed by technical staff and sub-contractors to ensure quality, cost optimization, and timely execution as per service standard, work instruction, and client requirements. Daily
- Be a liaison between technical staff, client and management and ensure information flow between all stakeholders. Daily
- Undertake other related assignments assigned to by the Engineering Manager or Operations Executive as and when required. As required
- Have the technical knowledge with a strong focus on quality, work standards, safety standards, and customer relationship management.
- Report writing skills. As required
- Maintain good Internal and External customer relationships. Daily
- Understanding and compliance with Bidvest Supply Chain processes.
- KPA’s can change based on operational requirements.
QUALIFICATION ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- N3 – N6 in Engineering or Project Management or Operations Management
- Matric (Senior Certificate)
- Valid SA Drivers’ License
- 3 – 5 Years relevant experience in maintenance planning, project management and knowledge of financial management principles
- Maintenance planning, project management skills
- MS Word, MS Excel & MS Outlook (Intermediate skill level), SAP Knowledge
- Knowledge of OHS Act & ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems
Desired Skills:
- MS Excel
- MS Office
- ISO9001 Auditor
- OHS
- SAP
- Financial Management
- Quality Management
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Automotive Manufacturing
- 5 to 10 years Middle / Department Management
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate