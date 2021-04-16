React Native Developer at Datafin Recruitment

ENVIRONMENT:Create, enhance, integrate and maintain complex custom-designed and off-the-shelf software systems as the next React Native Developer sought by a dynamic Cloud Solutions Specialist. You will also be expected to maintain and develop existing applications while providing input into technical designs, including investigating complex problems and proposing solutions. Essential requirements include strong React Native skills with a proven track record, JavaScript, Node.js, Angular and/or Vue, Project Lifecycle and Software Development methodologies, Git and 5+ years relevant working experience. You must also be able to understand and solve debug technology specific [URL Removed] development and maintenance –

Develop software according to functional and technical specifications.

Follow SDLC requirements (as required for each project, but typically using Agile methodologies).

Ensure developed software is unit-tested.

Ensure developed software is peer-reviewed.

Provide assistance with test case creation.

Ensure software is under Version Control and developed and released from the correct stream.

Ensure all work is done against a case and/or user stories, updating tracking tools as prescribed.

Participate in regular sprints, customer demos etc.

Provide regular progress updates.

Documentation –

Ensure system documentation, release notes, installation notes and user guides are created and maintained.

Release Delivery Leadership –

As required, fulfill the Delivery Lead role, assisting the Delivery Manager, by coordinating other Developers, Analysts and Testers for a specific release.

REQUIREMENTS:

Formal tertiary qualification – Degree or Diploma in Computer Science, IT or Engineering) – Preferred/Desired.

5+ Years of relevant working development experience.

Project Life Cycle and Software Development methodologies.

Version control using Git.

Understanding of Client/Server and integration technologies.

Experience with WebRTC and other telecommunications standards would be preferred.

React Native experience – (NON-NEGOTIABLE) and needs proven track record.

JavaScript.

Node.JS.

Angular and/or Vue Framework.

Other development experience.

Ability to understand and solve debug technology specific exceptions.

ATTRIBUTES:

Confident, enthusiastic.

Able to communicate ideas and thinking.

Must be able to work in a team.

Ability to work to tight deadlines.

Willingness to improve and grow with position.

Commitment to mentoring Junior Developers.

