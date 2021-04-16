Registered Counsellor (9 Months FTC) Agincourt

A Registered Counsellor (9 Months Fixed Term Contract) vacancy is available at our Client, Wits Health Consortium’s AGINCOURT division in Bushbuckridge, Mpumalanga.

Background

The MRC/Wits Rural Public Health and Health Transitions Research Unit (Agincourt) is an exceptional health and population research centre in rural northeast South Africa. It provides an extensive data resource from more than 25 years of longitudinal health and socio-demographic surveillance. Using this platform, the Unit is conducting a Randomized Controlled Pilot Trial to assess the feasibility, acceptability and preliminary effectiveness of a digitally delivered Behavioural Activation Therapy intervention to treat depression among rural adolescents.

The intervention consists of 6 sessions of Behavioural Activation delivered by a smartphone application, supported by weekly phone calls from a trained Peer Mentor over 10 weeks. In addition, adolescents who have been identified to have severe depression, suicidal ideation and other risks will be followed up by a dedicated Risk Management Team consisting of a Trial Psychologist and 2 Registered Counsellors.

Main purpose of the job

To respond to adolescents participating in the DoBAt Pilot Trial who have been identified to have severe depression, suicidal ideation and other risks

Location

Agincourt – Bushbuckridge (Mpumalanga Province)

Key performance areas

Work together with the Trial Clinical Psychologist and Risk Management Team to respond to adolescents participating in the DoBAt Pilot Trial who have been identified to have severe depression, suicidal ideation and other risks as outlined in the Risk Management Protocol

Conduct telephonic and/or household-based risk assessments of adolescents

Provide initial counselling and psychosocial management of adolescents identified with these risks

Provide referrals to the Trial Clinical Psychologist and local healthcare workers and social workers in accordance with the Risk Management Protocol, and ensure that adolescents referred to these services attend appointments and receive appropriate management and follow-up

Maintain participant risk management and referral documentation in accordance with the established Risk Management protocols

Required minimum education and training

Registration with the Health Professions Council of South Africa

Driver’s licence

Xitsonga speaking

Desirable additional education, work experience and personal abilities

Experience working within the public mental health sector and with adolescent populations

High ethical standards and familiarity with Good Clinical Practice

Demonstrates warmth, empathy and ability to build rapport with adolescents

Demonstrates professionalism, integrity and commitment to their work

Required minimum work experience

2 Years and more

TO APPLY

Only if you do meet the minimum job requirements and experience as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please Apply Online

as mentioned above, you may submit a detailed updated CV – Please take note that the applicants who do not adhere to the above criteria will not be considered for the respective position.

The closing date for all applications is 26 April 2021 .

. Wits Health Consortium will only respond to shortlisted candidates.

Candidates who have not been contacted within two weeks of the closing date can consider their applications to be unsuccessful.

In accordance with our Employment Equity goals and plan, preference will be given to suitable applicants from designated groups as defined in the Employment Equity Act 55 of 1998 and subsequent amendments thereto.

Please note that AJ PERSONNEL is only responsible for the advertising of the advertisement on behalf of their client Wits Health Consortium.

AJ Personnel does not have any salary or other information regarding the position.

