Registered Gas Installers

Apr 16, 2021

Our client based in Stellenbosch is looking for registered LPG Installers

Duties include but not limited to:

  • New Installations
  • Maintaining existing installations
  • Compiling quotations
  • Material estimations
  • Collection of material
  • Welding

Requirements:

  • Residential and commercial LPG Installer registered with the LPGSA
  • Welding experience needed
  • Strong customer relation skills
  • Clear criminal record
  • Must be computer literate

Desired Skills:

  • Welding
  • New Installation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position