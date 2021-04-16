Registered Gas Installers

Our client based in Stellenbosch is looking for registered LPG Installers

Duties include but not limited to:

New Installations

Maintaining existing installations

Compiling quotations

Material estimations

Collection of material

Welding

Requirements:

Residential and commercial LPG Installer registered with the LPGSA

Welding experience needed

Strong customer relation skills

Clear criminal record

Must be computer literate

Desired Skills:

Welding

New Installation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

Learn more/Apply for this position