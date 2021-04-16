Registered Gas Installers

Our client based in Stellenbosch is looking for registered LPG Installers
Duties include but not limited to:
- New Installations
- Maintaining existing installations
- Compiling quotations
- Material estimations
- Collection of material
- Welding
Requirements:
- Residential and commercial LPG Installer registered with the LPGSA
- Welding experience needed
- Strong customer relation skills
- Clear criminal record
- Must be computer literate
Desired Skills:
- Welding
- New Installation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric