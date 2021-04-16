Retail Administrator at Bidvest Bank

PRIMARY PURPOSE
Checking documents and Processing Foreign Payments inwards and outwards Telegraphic Transfer (TT) that include our alliance FinGlobal payments (Immigration ) and TOC ( Treasury Outsource Company ).
Inwards
- Advising Clients of inward funds where applicable
- Place funds into clients’ accounts – CFC and FCA accounts
- Reporting into Jarvis system -Reserve Bank reporting Cost saving & revenue initiatives
- Pursue potential cost saving / revenue enhancement initiatives for the Bank where applicable
CUSTOMER CENTRICITY
Key Performance Area (KPA)
Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Customer Service and Daily Operations
- Payments for foreign investments and Immigrations
- Conform to Regulations and procedures applicable for various currencies and Countries
- Ensure that Nostro has provided confirmation of all incoming funds
- Capture one day ahead of time to cater for time differences for outward payments
Ensure compliance is adhere to that will include reporting any payment which is not fit for processing to Exchange Control where applicable
- Ensure funding is in place prior processing the payments
- Ensure that all deals that are not fit for processing for outwards are logged on time as per the procedure
- Ensure the incoming funds report is check and placed as per the sight of funds report from Nostro Department
- Ensure that the correct Nostro is selected on GPO before placing the funds into the client account if no conversion as per the process
Retail operations audits
- Ensure that there are no high-risk findings in retail operations processes
- Implement internal audit recommendations
General Administration
- Daily communication for all pending outward payments are logged on time as per the procedure
- Assistance with general office administration, letters, telephonic communications, emails, filing, data capturing
OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE
Key Performance Area (KPA)
Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Reporting
- Ensure all payment are reported as per Exchange Control ruling
Process management
- Improve processes, turnaround times and controls within the Retail operations area
- Prioritize payments – 2-day turnaround time
- Implementation of controls to mitigate process weakness,
- Escalate queries or inconsistencies to the Supervisor
EVO TT Payments
- Educate Branches and other Stakeholders on process and procedures for payments as whole where needed
- Ensure the payment hub (Sybrin SES) repair queue is clean all the times
- Due diligence checks in Sybrin repair queue -duplicate transactions and high-Risk hit are investigated and referred if required
LEARNING AND GROWTH
Key Performance Area (KPA)
Key Performance Indicator (KPI)
Training
- Keeping abreast of own Development and ensure exposure is gained based on development areas
REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)
Minimum Ideal Qualifications
Matric
ACI Operations Certification
Experience
Experience of Banking Industry
Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies & level of competencies)
Minimum Ideal
- Understand Retail payments processes and procedures and systems within the Bank
- Due Diligence
- Attention to detail
- Financial acumen
- Adherence to Internal Policies and Procedures
- Good communication skills
- Resourceful
- Proficient in Bank systems
- Proficient in Microsoft Office (Advanced Excel skills)
WORKING CONDITIONS (office bound/on-site/travel)
Office Bound
