Retail Administrator at Bidvest Bank

PRIMARY PURPOSE

Checking documents and Processing Foreign Payments inwards and outwards Telegraphic Transfer (TT) that include our alliance FinGlobal payments (Immigration ) and TOC ( Treasury Outsource Company ).

Inwards

Advising Clients of inward funds where applicable

Place funds into clients’ accounts – CFC and FCA accounts

Reporting into Jarvis system -Reserve Bank reporting Cost saving & revenue initiatives

Pursue potential cost saving / revenue enhancement initiatives for the Bank where applicable

CUSTOMER CENTRICITY

Key Performance Area (KPA)

Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Customer Service and Daily Operations

Payments for foreign investments and Immigrations

Conform to Regulations and procedures applicable for various currencies and Countries

Ensure that Nostro has provided confirmation of all incoming funds

Capture one day ahead of time to cater for time differences for outward payments

Ensure compliance is adhere to that will include reporting any payment which is not fit for processing to Exchange Control where applicable

Ensure funding is in place prior processing the payments

Ensure that all deals that are not fit for processing for outwards are logged on time as per the procedure

Ensure the incoming funds report is check and placed as per the sight of funds report from Nostro Department

Ensure that the correct Nostro is selected on GPO before placing the funds into the client account if no conversion as per the process

Retail operations audits

Ensure that there are no high-risk findings in retail operations processes

Implement internal audit recommendations

General Administration

Daily communication for all pending outward payments are logged on time as per the procedure

Assistance with general office administration, letters, telephonic communications, emails, filing, data capturing

OPERATIONAL EXCELLENCE

Key Performance Area (KPA)

Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Reporting

Ensure all payment are reported as per Exchange Control ruling

Process management

Improve processes, turnaround times and controls within the Retail operations area

Prioritize payments – 2-day turnaround time

Implementation of controls to mitigate process weakness,

Escalate queries or inconsistencies to the Supervisor

EVO TT Payments

Educate Branches and other Stakeholders on process and procedures for payments as whole where needed

Ensure the payment hub (Sybrin SES) repair queue is clean all the times

Due diligence checks in Sybrin repair queue -duplicate transactions and high-Risk hit are investigated and referred if required

LEARNING AND GROWTH

Key Performance Area (KPA)

Key Performance Indicator (KPI)

Training

Keeping abreast of own Development and ensure exposure is gained based on development areas

REQUIREMENTS (What is required to perform the Essential Duties)

Minimum Ideal Qualifications

Matric

ACI Operations Certification

Experience

Experience of Banking Industry

Knowledge, Skills and Abilities Required (Competencies & level of competencies)

Minimum Ideal

Understand Retail payments processes and procedures and systems within the Bank

Due Diligence

Attention to detail

Financial acumen

Adherence to Internal Policies and Procedures

Good communication skills

Resourceful

Proficient in Bank systems

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Advanced Excel skills)

WORKING CONDITIONS (office bound/on-site/travel)

Office Bound

Desired Skills:

retail processes

Due Diligence

Attention to detail

Financial acumn

Good communication skills.

Rescourceful

Microsoft Office

Excel

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

2 to 5 years Retail

Desired Qualification Level:

Grade 12 / Matric

