Salaries/ Wages Administrator at Headhunters

Apr 16, 2021

Our client in the hospitality industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Salaries/ Wages Administrator.

 

Requirements:

  • Check clock cards and attendance registers
  • Ensure all leave forms received
  • Manage garnishee orders for staff
  • Manage staff debt and other staff deductions
  • Compiling of Head Count Reports
  • Salaries and inputs for 10 payrolls’ monthly/weekly – SAGE VIP Premier
  • Import Salaries to Banking App and Release
  • Payslips (VIP system – skilled and experience)
  • Compile Monthly Salary Schedules
  • Stop Order Schedules and Payments
  • UIF Submit
  • Compile SARS PAYE, UIF and SDL
  • WFP Reports
  • Costing and Company Recon Reports
  • Monthly Salary Variance Reports
  • Employee Loan Summary Reports
  • Manage Employee Annual Leave Summaries
  • Staff Contracts
  • Birthday Lists
  • Service Anniversary Lists
  • Correspondence with Department of Labour UI19 etc
  • Provident Funds
  • Bereavement Funds
  • Assistance for BEE
  • Workman Compensation Reports and Submissions
  • IOD Reporting
  • EasyFile – EMP501
  • Compiling TERS csv files

 

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

