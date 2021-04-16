Salaries/ Wages Administrator at Headhunters

Our client in the hospitality industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Salaries/ Wages Administrator.

Requirements:

Check clock cards and attendance registers

Ensure all leave forms received

Manage garnishee orders for staff

Manage staff debt and other staff deductions

Compiling of Head Count Reports

Salaries and inputs for 10 payrolls’ monthly/weekly – SAGE VIP Premier

Import Salaries to Banking App and Release

Payslips (VIP system – skilled and experience)

Compile Monthly Salary Schedules

Stop Order Schedules and Payments

UIF Submit

Compile SARS PAYE, UIF and SDL

WFP Reports

Costing and Company Recon Reports

Monthly Salary Variance Reports

Employee Loan Summary Reports

Manage Employee Annual Leave Summaries

Staff Contracts

Birthday Lists

Service Anniversary Lists

Correspondence with Department of Labour UI19 etc

Provident Funds

Bereavement Funds

Assistance for BEE

Workman Compensation Reports and Submissions

IOD Reporting

EasyFile – EMP501

Compiling TERS csv files

Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.

