Salaries/ Wages Administrator at Headhunters

Our client in the hospitality industry based in Port Elizabeth is currently looking to employ a Salaries/ Wages Administrator.
Requirements:
- Check clock cards and attendance registers
- Ensure all leave forms received
- Manage garnishee orders for staff
- Manage staff debt and other staff deductions
- Compiling of Head Count Reports
- Salaries and inputs for 10 payrolls’ monthly/weekly – SAGE VIP Premier
- Import Salaries to Banking App and Release
- Payslips (VIP system – skilled and experience)
- Compile Monthly Salary Schedules
- Stop Order Schedules and Payments
- UIF Submit
- Compile SARS PAYE, UIF and SDL
- WFP Reports
- Costing and Company Recon Reports
- Monthly Salary Variance Reports
- Employee Loan Summary Reports
- Manage Employee Annual Leave Summaries
- Staff Contracts
- Birthday Lists
- Service Anniversary Lists
- Correspondence with Department of Labour UI19 etc
- Provident Funds
- Bereavement Funds
- Assistance for BEE
- Workman Compensation Reports and Submissions
- IOD Reporting
- EasyFile – EMP501
- Compiling TERS csv files
Please consider your application unsuccessful should you not receive a response within 2 weeks of applying.