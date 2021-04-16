Sales Representative

A well-established company is looking for a Sales Representative to be based in Johannesburg.

Salary R15750 per month, medical aid allowance, commission

Company vehicle, petrol and cell phone

Initially, the position will be work from home until the office is set up, which will be based in Isando or Midrand.

Responsibilities:

Day-to-day equipment sales

Cold calling and developing new business and key accounts

Identifying, calculating, and quoting on the correct equipment

Pre-installations and site inspections

Preparing floor plans/layouts

Related sales reports and administration

Requirements

Sales & Marketing qualification would be advantageous

Proven sales experience

Technical knowledge is essential

Electrical understanding would be advantageous

Valid driver’s license

Computer literate

