A well-established company is looking for a Sales Representative to be based in Johannesburg.
Salary R15750 per month, medical aid allowance, commission
Company vehicle, petrol and cell phone
Initially, the position will be work from home until the office is set up, which will be based in Isando or Midrand.
Responsibilities:
- Day-to-day equipment sales
- Cold calling and developing new business and key accounts
- Identifying, calculating, and quoting on the correct equipment
- Pre-installations and site inspections
- Preparing floor plans/layouts
- Related sales reports and administration
Requirements
- Sales & Marketing qualification would be advantageous
- Proven sales experience
- Technical knowledge is essential
- Electrical understanding would be advantageous
- Valid driver’s license
- Computer literate
Desired Skills:
- Sales
- Business Development
- Prospect new customers
- Face to Face Sales
- Key Account Management