Scrum Mater, ITS Online (12 month Contract) at O’Brien Recruitment

The Scrum Master has responsibility across the end-to-end delivery process and is ultimately responsible for the delivery of the solution to schedule. As a client-facing position, this includes working closely with the Product Owners, demand management, and ensuring a full understanding of the business need.

This is a 12-month contract position based in Cape Town.

Job description

• Responsible for control of IT projects delivering business value through web solutions

• Manage the delivery of projects through the complete life cycle from inception to deployment, ensuring that delivery meets business and technical requirements and is within agreed time and budget.

• Establish and maintain effective relationships with stakeholders within the business and in IT, ensuring regular engagement in terms of understanding the business need, building a shared understanding of the solution, and providing status updates.

• Understand the high-level technical architecture and be able to facilitate debate and drive decisions on appropriate solutions.

• Lead the collaborative planning process, prioritising work in alignment with the capacity of the multidisciplinary delivery team, consisting of internal and service provider resources.

• Facilitate the elucidation, development, and documentation of business requirements working with the business or systems analyst.

• Effectively co-ordinate and work with high-performance teams in development, operations and support in an agile environment, providing project leadership and acting as the escalation point for all development issues specific to projects.

• Monitor and drive progress through team meetings, agile backlog grooming sessions, and stand-ups, and report status proactively to the business.

• Identify, develop and implement techniques to improve engagement, productivity, increase efficiencies, mitigate risks, resolve issues and optimise service delivery

Minimum requirements

• Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification

• Certified Scrum Master (CSM or similar)

• At least 5 years’ IT industry experience essential

• Experience within an agile development environment as a Scrum Master advantageous

• Experience in dealing with all levels of business essential

• Team lead/management experience

• Knowledge and demonstrable competency using JIRA.

• Ability to work across both waterfall and agile methodology.

• Track record of completing quality projects on time.

• Good understanding of web solution development and related technologies;

• Working with multiple cross-skilled teams, including offshore teams.

• Experience managing teams delivering IT implementations and involving cross-functional teams, in an agile environment.

• Knowledge of application development methodologies, Agile and related techniques (e.g. Kanban) advantageous

• Supports the development of business acumen of the team through knowledge sharing and upskilling.

• Maintains advanced knowledge of business operations and organisational metrics and trends.

• Maintains advanced knowledge of key industry metrics and trends.

• Evaluates the applicability of solutions with the ability to challenge and qualify its suitability for the business.

• Quickly identifies key issues, stakeholders, and viewpoints in a complex situation or problem

• Anticipates the consequences of situations and proactively works to overcome potential obstacles

• Plans and ensures implementation of activities/projects identified in business strategy

• Allocates time and resources as required when faced with multiple demands and competing priorities

• Understands the perspectives of others to establish mutually beneficial objectives

• Seeks and influences new relationships outside own unit and identifies new collaborative partnerships that better position programs and services.

• Coaches others on how to develop proposals and work plans for effective partnership arrangements.

• Actively listens, interprets, and presents messages in different ways to enhance understanding.

• Confidently addresses groups of people, adapting style as appropriate for different audiences.

• Continually searches for ways to adapt and improve through change

• Redirects own or own team’s efforts in response to changed circumstances to ensure effective problem solving

