Scrum Mater, ITS Online (12 month Contract) at O’Brien Recruitment

The Scrum Master has responsibility across the end-to-end delivery process and is ultimately responsible for the delivery of the solution to schedule. As a client-facing position, this includes working closely with the Product Owners, demand management, and ensuring a full understanding of the business need.
This is a 12-month contract position based in Cape Town.
Job description
• Responsible for control of IT projects delivering business value through web solutions
• Manage the delivery of projects through the complete life cycle from inception to deployment, ensuring that delivery meets business and technical requirements and is within agreed time and budget.
• Establish and maintain effective relationships with stakeholders within the business and in IT, ensuring regular engagement in terms of understanding the business need, building a shared understanding of the solution, and providing status updates.
• Understand the high-level technical architecture and be able to facilitate debate and drive decisions on appropriate solutions.
• Lead the collaborative planning process, prioritising work in alignment with the capacity of the multidisciplinary delivery team, consisting of internal and service provider resources.
• Facilitate the elucidation, development, and documentation of business requirements working with the business or systems analyst.
• Effectively co-ordinate and work with high-performance teams in development, operations and support in an agile environment, providing project leadership and acting as the escalation point for all development issues specific to projects.
• Monitor and drive progress through team meetings, agile backlog grooming sessions, and stand-ups, and report status proactively to the business.
• Identify, develop and implement techniques to improve engagement, productivity, increase efficiencies, mitigate risks, resolve issues and optimise service delivery
• Identify, develop and implement techniques to improve engagement, productivity, increase efficiencies, mitigate risks, resolve issues and optimise service delivery
Minimum requirements
• Relevant 3 year tertiary or NQF aligned qualification
• Certified Scrum Master (CSM or similar)
• At least 5 years’ IT industry experience essential
• Experience within an agile development environment as a Scrum Master advantageous
• Retail experience advantageous• Experience in dealing with all levels of business essential
• Team lead/management experience
• Retail experience advantageous
• Knowledge and demonstrable competency using JIRA.
• Ability to work across both waterfall and agile methodology.
• Track record of completing quality projects on time.
• Good understanding of web solution development and related technologies;
• Working with multiple cross-skilled teams, including offshore teams.
• Experience managing teams delivering IT implementations and involving cross-functional teams, in an agile environment.
• Knowledge of application development methodologies, Agile and related techniques (e.g. Kanban) advantageous
• Supports the development of business acumen of the team through knowledge sharing and upskilling.
• Maintains advanced knowledge of business operations and organisational metrics and trends.
• Maintains advanced knowledge of key industry metrics and trends.
• Evaluates the applicability of solutions with the ability to challenge and qualify its suitability for the business.
• Quickly identifies key issues, stakeholders, and viewpoints in a complex situation or problem
• Anticipates the consequences of situations and proactively works to overcome potential obstacles
• Plans and ensures implementation of activities/projects identified in business strategy
• Allocates time and resources as required when faced with multiple demands and competing priorities
• Understands the perspectives of others to establish mutually beneficial objectives
• Seeks and influences new relationships outside own unit and identifies new collaborative partnerships that better position programs and services.
• Coaches others on how to develop proposals and work plans for effective partnership arrangements.
• Actively listens, interprets, and presents messages in different ways to enhance understanding.
• Confidently addresses groups of people, adapting style as appropriate for different audiences.
• Continually searches for ways to adapt and improve through change
• Redirects own or own team’s efforts in response to changed circumstances to ensure effective problem solving