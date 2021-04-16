Senior Business Intelligence (BI) Solution Design Specialist at In4 Group Pty Ltd

SCOPE:
The design specialist will be required to perform BI design functions as per BI standards.
EXPERIENCE:
- A minimum of 8 years’ experience in designing business intelligence solutions based on Inmon
and Kimball methodologies
- Must have 5 year working experience with designing Star Schemas
- Must be proficient in SQL, Oracle and AIX
- Must be experienced in using SQL Developer for Oracle
- Project exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)
- Must have solid expertise in designing BI Solutions covering the ETL design, Data Models, Front end design and associated designs relating to developing a BI and Analytics solution
- Must have experience in BI Infrastructure components from Applications, Databases, Operating Systems and Networks
- Formulation and standards for the BI Ecosystem
- Data Modelling using Visio or SAP Power Designer.
COMPETENCIES:
- Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills);
- Client Orientation
- Verbal and written communication
- Managing Work/Time management
- Problem solving and analysis
- Contributing to Team Success
- Proven ability to accurately estimate work
- Pays attention to details
- Analytical skills
KEY DELIVERABLES:
- Participate in the interpretation of business requirements and functional specifications as provided by the business analyst into BI solution designs.
- Design of the Extract Transfer and Load (ETL) solution to get data into a data warehouse or data mart according to design specifications.
- Design of the Data Lineage models
- Identify and understand data anomalies
- Design of the star-schemas and/or cubes for consumption by the BI toolset.
- Assist in establishing accurate project timelines and development methodology
- Be able to take high-level tasks and break them into detailed actions and tasks to be completed
- Provide input to the overall project planning process by assisting in establishing accurate project timelines actions required and realistic timeframes for completion of those tasks and actions
- Participate in workshops with business owners and stakeholders in respect of clarification of detailed requirements and solutions to those requirements
- Deliver allocated project tasks and actions according to agreed quality and timeframes
- Ensure that detailed tasks and actions are allocated and completed to limit and mitigate risk within the allocated projects
- Develop training manuals, training plans and presenting training courses to support new solution implementations
- Staying abreast of changes to analytical tools and methodologies
- Co create with Devops Teams
- Participate in Design forums
- Review all report specifications in accordance with business requirements.
QUALIFICATION:
- A degree in Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent Advantageous
- BI Tools certification
- Data Integration certification
- Data Warehouse certification
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree
