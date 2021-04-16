Senior Business Intelligence (BI) Solution Design Specialist at In4 Group Pty Ltd

Apr 16, 2021

SCOPE:

The design specialist will be required to perform BI design functions as per BI standards.

EXPERIENCE:

  • A minimum of 8 years’ experience in designing business intelligence solutions based on Inmon

and Kimball methodologies

  • Must have 5 year working experience with designing Star Schemas
  • Must be proficient in SQL, Oracle and AIX
  • Must be experienced in using SQL Developer for Oracle
  • Project exposure (waterfall and/or agile methodologies)
  • Must have solid expertise in designing BI Solutions covering the ETL design, Data Models, Front end design and associated designs relating to developing a BI and Analytics solution
  • Must have experience in BI Infrastructure components from Applications, Databases, Operating Systems and Networks
  • Formulation and standards for the BI Ecosystem
  • Data Modelling using Visio or SAP Power Designer.

COMPETENCIES:

  • Proficiency in English (both verbal and written skills);
  • Client Orientation
  • Verbal and written communication
  • Managing Work/Time management
  • Problem solving and analysis
  • Contributing to Team Success
  • Proven ability to accurately estimate work
  • Pays attention to details
  • Analytical skills

KEY DELIVERABLES:

  • Participate in the interpretation of business requirements and functional specifications as provided by the business analyst into BI solution designs.
  • Design of the Extract Transfer and Load (ETL) solution to get data into a data warehouse or data mart according to design specifications.
  • Design of the Data Lineage models
  • Identify and understand data anomalies
  • Design of the star-schemas and/or cubes for consumption by the BI toolset.
  • Assist in establishing accurate project timelines and development methodology
  • Be able to take high-level tasks and break them into detailed actions and tasks to be completed
  • Provide input to the overall project planning process by assisting in establishing accurate project timelines actions required and realistic timeframes for completion of those tasks and actions
  • Participate in workshops with business owners and stakeholders in respect of clarification of detailed requirements and solutions to those requirements
  • Deliver allocated project tasks and actions according to agreed quality and timeframes
  • Ensure that detailed tasks and actions are allocated and completed to limit and mitigate risk within the allocated projects
  • Develop training manuals, training plans and presenting training courses to support new solution implementations
  • Staying abreast of changes to analytical tools and methodologies
  • Co create with Devops Teams
  • Participate in Design forums
  • Review all report specifications in accordance with business requirements.

QUALIFICATION:

  • A degree in Computer Science / Information Systems or equivalent Advantageous
  • BI Tools certification
  • Data Integration certification
  • Data Warehouse certification

Desired Skills:

  • Analytical Skill
  • Attention to detail
  • Client Orientation
  • Verbal Communication
  • Written Communication
  • Reports

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

About The Employer:

In4Group Pty Ltd

