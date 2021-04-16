Senior DevOps Engineer

Main Purpose:
To enable business innovation by leading the design, implementation, documentation and maintenance of the company API marketplace platform. The incumbent will be a natural polyglot with experience working with both technology and business specialists to define outcomes, then using fit for purpose technology to solve problems.
Minimum Requirements:
- Degree or Diploma IT
- 10+ years working experience as a Full Stack Engineer
- Experience in various back and front-end development tools
- Extensive software development background
- Familiarity with common Tech stacks (Java, NodeJS, Linux, Docker, Kubernetes, JavaScript etc.)
- Proven hands-on software engineering experience performing in a senior position
Technical Competencies Required:
- API Development Experience
- Build clean, optimised and easily maintainable code
- Experience with Cloud Platforms (Preferably AWS certified)
- Familiarity with agile delivery
- Familiarity with databases (MySQL, MongoDB, Postgres etc.) web servers and UI/UX Design
- Git/Version Control, CI/CD / Auto Deployment
- Knowledge of DevOps tools
- Knowledge of microservices architecture
- Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (C#, Java, Python and Javascript) Frameworks (e.g. Angular, React, Node.js)
- Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/CSS, Bootstrap JS, XML, jQuery)
- Message Queuing like RabbitMQ, AWS SQS, Pub/Sub
- Prior experience as Tech or Team Lead
- Strong grasp of security principles
- Testing Frameworks
Key Performance Areas:
- Treating Customers Fairly and Compliance
- Management of Resources & Mentoring
- Developing Code
- Solutions Aligned with Enterprise Architecture
- Technology Evangelism
NB Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Desired Skills:
- Java Programming
- Javascript
- HTML
- microservices architecture
- Full Stack Engineering
- DevOps
- DevOps Engineering
- Build automation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Banking
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree