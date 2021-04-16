Senior DevOps Engineer

Apr 16, 2021

Main Purpose:
To enable business innovation by leading the design, implementation, documentation and maintenance of the company API marketplace platform. The incumbent will be a natural polyglot with experience working with both technology and business specialists to define outcomes, then using fit for purpose technology to solve problems.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Degree or Diploma IT
  • 10+ years working experience as a Full Stack Engineer
  • Experience in various back and front-end development tools
  • Extensive software development background
  • Familiarity with common Tech stacks (Java, NodeJS, Linux, Docker, Kubernetes, JavaScript etc.)
  • Proven hands-on software engineering experience performing in a senior position

Technical Competencies Required:

  • API Development Experience
  • Build clean, optimised and easily maintainable code
  • Experience with Cloud Platforms (Preferably AWS certified)
  • Familiarity with agile delivery
  • Familiarity with databases (MySQL, MongoDB, Postgres etc.) web servers and UI/UX Design
  • Git/Version Control, CI/CD / Auto Deployment
  • Knowledge of DevOps tools
  • Knowledge of microservices architecture
  • Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (C#, Java, Python and Javascript) Frameworks (e.g. Angular, React, Node.js)
  • Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/CSS, Bootstrap JS, XML, jQuery)
  • Message Queuing like RabbitMQ, AWS SQS, Pub/Sub
  • Prior experience as Tech or Team Lead
  • Strong grasp of security principles
  • Testing Frameworks

Key Performance Areas:

  • Treating Customers Fairly and Compliance
  • Management of Resources & Mentoring
  • Developing Code
  • Solutions Aligned with Enterprise Architecture
  • Technology Evangelism

NB Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

  • Java Programming
  • Javascript
  • HTML
  • microservices architecture
  • Full Stack Engineering
  • DevOps
  • DevOps Engineering
  • Build automation

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years Banking
  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

