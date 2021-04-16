Senior DevOps Engineer

Main Purpose:

To enable business innovation by leading the design, implementation, documentation and maintenance of the company API marketplace platform. The incumbent will be a natural polyglot with experience working with both technology and business specialists to define outcomes, then using fit for purpose technology to solve problems.

Minimum Requirements:

Degree or Diploma IT

10+ years working experience as a Full Stack Engineer

Experience in various back and front-end development tools

Extensive software development background

Familiarity with common Tech stacks (Java, NodeJS, Linux, Docker, Kubernetes, JavaScript etc.)

Proven hands-on software engineering experience performing in a senior position

Technical Competencies Required:

API Development Experience

Build clean, optimised and easily maintainable code

Experience with Cloud Platforms (Preferably AWS certified)

Familiarity with agile delivery

Familiarity with databases (MySQL, MongoDB, Postgres etc.) web servers and UI/UX Design

Git/Version Control, CI/CD / Auto Deployment

Knowledge of DevOps tools

Knowledge of microservices architecture

Knowledge of multiple back-end languages (C#, Java, Python and Javascript) Frameworks (e.g. Angular, React, Node.js)

Knowledge of multiple front-end languages and libraries (e.g. HTML/CSS, Bootstrap JS, XML, jQuery)

Message Queuing like RabbitMQ, AWS SQS, Pub/Sub

Prior experience as Tech or Team Lead

Strong grasp of security principles

Testing Frameworks

Key Performance Areas:

Treating Customers Fairly and Compliance

Management of Resources & Mentoring

Developing Code

Solutions Aligned with Enterprise Architecture

Technology Evangelism

NB Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.

Desired Skills:

Java Programming

Javascript

HTML

microservices architecture

Full Stack Engineering

DevOps

DevOps Engineering

Build automation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Banking

5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position