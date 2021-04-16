Senior Finance Analyst (key integration Project) at Candidate Connect

CA(SA) for senior Finance Analyst role ( key 6 month Project).

The role requires quality output in 3 core areas:

1. understand the current processes and activities of a specific offshore business unit within the Finance functions

2. understand the expectations from the business from Finance functions with respect to the offshore business unit product and

3. assist the Finance functions in designing and implementing the appropriate processes for the ongoing Finance functions for this specific offshore product.

Expected scope

Engage with the the relevant Institutional teams to understand the nature, systems and processes for accounting activities conducted for this offshore product

Engage with Product Development regarding the design of the offshore product and the role required from Finance functions;

Identify the specific additional responsibilities and requirements expected from Finance;

Identify and recommend changes to Finance processes to meet these requirements;

Make recommendations regarding system enhancements for long-term sustainability; and

Make recommendations regarding appropriate resourcing requirements for long-term sustainability.

Core Competencies

CA(SA) qualification essential with +10 years Finance experience

Attention to detail

Ability to understand and design processes and project implementation, including people and systems.

About The Employer:

High quality / well established asset manager

