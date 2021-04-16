Senior Handyman: Fire and Access

JOB DESCRIPTION
- Fulfill requirements of the job cards as per client and company requirements, ensure all equipment is serviced in accordance with schedule,
- Preventative or emergency fault rectification complies with legislation, SLA and job plans.
- Effecting investigations, evaluation and restorations of problems identified inclusive of hazards.
- Provide constant feedback to the client on restoration status of operations.
- Offer timeous completion of field request; report all irregular occurrences to the maintenance management team
- Undertake other related duties and assignments as assigned from time to time
QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS
- N4 in Electrical Engineering (Heavy or Light Current) Single-phase trade tested electrician would be advantageous.
- Technical Security/Fire/Access back ground
- Matric (Senior Certificate)
- Valid SA Driver’s License
- Trade Test will be advantageous.
- Ability to work under pressure, long hours and with a focus on meeting multi-customer requirements and stringent service standards. Will be required to travel occasionally, work overtime and be on standby.
- Strong IT support background (hardware and software), pertaining to Fire Detection and/or Access control and Technical security systems and/or Building Monitoring systems (Ability to understand software logic and write basic procedures and routines
- Knowledge of OHS Act & ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems
- The Private Security Industry Regulations (PSIR)
Desired Skills:
- Quality Management
- It Support
- Monitoring
- Fire Detection
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate