Senior Handyman: Fire and Access

Apr 16, 2021

JOB DESCRIPTION

  • Fulfill requirements of the job cards as per client and company requirements, ensure all equipment is serviced in accordance with schedule,
  • Preventative or emergency fault rectification complies with legislation, SLA and job plans.
  • Effecting investigations, evaluation and restorations of problems identified inclusive of hazards.
  • Provide constant feedback to the client on restoration status of operations.
  • Offer timeous completion of field request; report all irregular occurrences to the maintenance management team
  • Undertake other related duties and assignments as assigned from time to time

QUALIFICATIONS ,SKILLS AND EXPERIENCE REQUIREMENTS

  • N4 in Electrical Engineering (Heavy or Light Current) Single-phase trade tested electrician would be advantageous.
  • Technical Security/Fire/Access back ground
  • Matric (Senior Certificate)
  • Valid SA Driver’s License
  • Trade Test will be advantageous.
  • Ability to work under pressure, long hours and with a focus on meeting multi-customer requirements and stringent service standards. Will be required to travel occasionally, work overtime and be on standby.
  • Strong IT support background (hardware and software), pertaining to Fire Detection and/or Access control and Technical security systems and/or Building Monitoring systems (Ability to understand software logic and write basic procedures and routines
  • Knowledge of OHS Act & ISO 9001 Quality Management Systems
  • The Private Security Industry Regulations (PSIR)

Desired Skills:

  • Quality Management
  • It Support
  • Monitoring
  • Fire Detection

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Certificate

