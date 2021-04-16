Snr Creditors Clerk / Supervisor – Chemical

A well-known Chemical Company requires the above to take ownership of all Creditor’s aspects within the Accounting Department to effect payment on time and accurately to Local and Foreign Creditors, including Sundries.

Minimum requirements for the role:

Diploma or BComm Finance Degree or related qualification is preferred but not essential.

Knowledge of accounting principles and practices and reporting of financial data is preferred.

Previous experience working with Local and Foreign Creditors is preferred.

Previous experience having worked in a Creditors Clerk or Controller or related accounting role is preferred.

Previous experience having worked on an ERP system such as SAP or a related system is preferred.

Must be computer literate with experience on Excel.

Previous experience having worked in a Manufacturing or Trading or Distribution Company that imports large volumes of product and exposed to inventory and understand GRN system processing is preferred but not essential.

Must be able to report within this deadline driven environment, working internally with extensive corporate governance.

The successful candidate will be responsible for:



Capture Supplier and foreign invoices and import costings.

Ensure all invoices and monthly statements are obtained from the Suppliers on time, and that invoices are correct in every aspect.

Ensure invoices are properly authorised in accordance with levels of authority and allocated to the correct Supplier and General Ledger accounts on a daily basis.

Accurately process invoices in Accounts Payable and post batches daily.

Pay all invoices at month end (Local and Foreign Suppliers, Sundries, and Transport).

Send remittance advices to Suppliers after completion of the payment run.

Post weekly payments.

Accurately prepare monthly reconciliations of creditors account statements against the Accounts Payable age analysis (local and foreign creditors).

Accurately reconcile General Ledger and creditors accounts on a monthly basis ensuring that accounts are correctly balanced.

Reconcile GRNI accounts monthly as well as Supplier accounts.

Process stock invoices and reconcile and analyse all stock creditors accounts on Excel and later Syspro.

Handle and resolve queries on stock creditors and clear accounts.

Liaise with Suppliers regarding queries on Supplier accounts.

Match delivery notes to invoices and work closely with Distribution Companies with regards to waybills, orders, etc.

Open new creditor’s accounts.

Salary package, including benefits, is highly negotiable depending on experience gained.

Learn more/Apply for this position