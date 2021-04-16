Solution Architect

We are looking for a Solution Architect to join our Cape Town based team on an initial 6-month contract. If you are based in Cape Town (or open to relocate to Cape Town), please do get in contact.

Further details and requirements:

Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town

Initial 6-month contract

Level: Senior (8-10 years relevant experience)

Responsible for the definition of the solution architecture and assist in defining the relevant IT Strategy

Assist in the establishment and enforcement of related architectural governance and ensure alignment with the bigger Enterprise Architecture frameworks.

Model/Document all related architecture work

A background in System Analysis and/ or Solution Architecture

Experience in Financial/Insurance Claims Management and Administration solutions.

Knowledge of Architectural frameworks, capabilities, disciplines and technologies

Digital architecture, Client Experience, User Experience

Solid SDLC and Agile experience

SalesForce and ClaimVantage experience (a bonus)

Integration experience

