We are looking for a Solution Architect to join our Cape Town based team on an initial 6-month contract. If you are based in Cape Town (or open to relocate to Cape Town), please do get in contact.
Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification
Location: Cape Town
Initial 6-month contract
Level: Senior (8-10 years relevant experience)
- Responsible for the definition of the solution architecture and assist in defining the relevant IT Strategy
- Assist in the establishment and enforcement of related architectural governance and ensure alignment with the bigger Enterprise Architecture frameworks.
- Model/Document all related architecture work
- A background in System Analysis and/ or Solution Architecture
- Experience in Financial/Insurance Claims Management and Administration solutions.
- Knowledge of Architectural frameworks, capabilities, disciplines and technologies
- Digital architecture, Client Experience, User Experience
- Solid SDLC and Agile experience
- SalesForce and ClaimVantage experience (a bonus)
- Integration experience