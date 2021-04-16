Solution Architect

Apr 16, 2021

We are looking for a Solution Architect to join our Cape Town based team on an initial 6-month contract. If you are based in Cape Town (or open to relocate to Cape Town), please do get in contact.

Further details and requirements:
Relevant IT Qualification

Location: Cape Town

Initial 6-month contract

Level: Senior (8-10 years relevant experience)

  • Responsible for the definition of the solution architecture and assist in defining the relevant IT Strategy
  • Assist in the establishment and enforcement of related architectural governance and ensure alignment with the bigger Enterprise Architecture frameworks.
  • Model/Document all related architecture work
  • A background in System Analysis and/ or Solution Architecture
  • Experience in Financial/Insurance Claims Management and Administration solutions.
  • Knowledge of Architectural frameworks, capabilities, disciplines and technologies
  • Digital architecture, Client Experience, User Experience
  • Solid SDLC and Agile experience
  • SalesForce and ClaimVantage experience (a bonus)
  • Integration experience

