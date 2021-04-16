Solution Architect (POS)

We are looking for an IT Solution Architect with strong POS experience to join our Cape Town based team. You will be part of an innovative, forward-thinking, and strategic IT architecture team, working closely with experts in enterprise architecture, solution architecture and data architecture. You’ll work in an Agile retail environment and utilize leading IT technologies which run on-prem and on cloud platforms. If you are interested in finding out more or applying, please get in contact.
Further details:
Relevant IT Qualification
Level: Senior
Location: Cape Town
- Strategically advise and shape requirements for POS solutions and create high quality data, application and technology architectures in support of the business requirements
- Lead the realization of the design into the final solution implementation.
- Deep knowledge of POS-related technologies as applicable to the retail industry
- Define and continuously improve the POS architecture framework and solution architecture modeling standards.
- Define and create solution level POS architecture models
- Provide expert POS guidance, ensure solution architectures and designs are in line with the POS technology standards and conduct architecture and design reviews
- Proven experience architecting POS platforms and implementing POS Solutions
- Lead the architectural development process and Proven Design and architecture skills
- Experience in high volume data and file processing, in real time and batch integration environments.
- Architecture and solution design (UML, OO, SOA, etc.)
- Experience using RDBMS as well as NoSQL databases
- Retail and IT industry experience
- Experience/ knowledge with Business and Systems Analysis, architectures, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).