Solution Architect (Retail)

We are looking for a Solution Architect with IT and Retail experience to join our Cape Town based team. You will be part of an innovative, forward-thinking, and strategic IT architecture team, working closely with experts in enterprise architecture, solution architecture and data architecture. You’ll work in an Agile retail environment and utilize leading IT technologies that run on-prem and on cloud platforms. If you are interested in finding out more or applying, please get in contact.

Further details:

Relevant IT Qualification

Level: Senior

Location: Cape Town

Strategically advise requirements for solutions and create high quality data, application and technology architectures in support of the business requirements

Lead the realization of the design into the final solution implementation.

Deep knowledge on: Retail, FMCG, and finance architectures (as applicable to the Retail business domain)

Define and continuously improve the architecture framework and solution architecture modeling standards.

Define and create solution level retail architecture models that are aligned with business blueprints, non-functional requirements, delivery constraints, data, application and technology standards.

Provide expert retail guidance, ensure solution architectures and designs are in line with the technology standards

Knowledge/ experience with Business and Systems Analysis, Architectures, and design through development, testing, implementation, and production support (SDLC).

Proven Design and Architecture skills

Lead the architectural development process and collaborate with application development teams, architects and other members of the software development team

Experience with Retail applications: SAP Retail, JDA, JDEdwards, Baan, MS Navision or similar

Learn more/Apply for this position