Splunk Architect

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Splunk Architect and Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Min years experience: 12+ years experience.

Min qualification required: Degree or Diploma – relevant work experience

Technical/Functional Skills:

Advanced knowledge of observability solutions for ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technologies

Splunk Search Processing

Language (SPL), Splunk Data

Ingest & configuration preferred

Amazon Web Services experience required

Automation experience in PowerShell and Python

Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl

Windows and Linux systems and shell commands

To take advatange and apply today, Please send your word format cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Work Experience:

More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

