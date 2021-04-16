Splunk Architect

Apr 16, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Splunk Architect and Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation

Min years experience: 12+ years experience.

Min qualification required: Degree or Diploma – relevant work experience

Technical/Functional Skills:

  • Advanced knowledge of observability solutions for ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technologies
  • Splunk Search Processing
  • Language (SPL), Splunk Data
  • Ingest & configuration preferred
  • Amazon Web Services experience required
  • Automation experience in PowerShell and Python
  • Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl
  • Windows and Linux systems and shell commands

To take advatange and apply today, Please send your word format cv to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

  • Splunk
  • Splunk data
  • Powershell
  • Python
  • SPL
  • Splunk Architect

Desired Work Experience:

  • More than 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position