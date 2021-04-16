An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an Splunk Architect and Developer to join their dynamic team.
Location: Midrand/Menlyn/Rosslyn/Home Office rotation
Min years experience: 12+ years experience.
Min qualification required: Degree or Diploma – relevant work experience
Technical/Functional Skills:
- Advanced knowledge of observability solutions for ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technologies
- Splunk Search Processing
- Language (SPL), Splunk Data
- Ingest & configuration preferred
- Amazon Web Services experience required
- Automation experience in PowerShell and Python
- Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl
- Windows and Linux systems and shell commands
