Splunk Developer

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an

Splunk Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location: Menlyn

Min years experience: 6+ years experience.

Min qualification required:

Degree or Diploma – relevant work experience

Technical and Functional Skills:

Ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technology experience

Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL), Splunk Data

Ingest & configuration preferred

Amazon Web Services experience required

Automation experience in PowerShell and Python

Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl

Windows and Linux systems and shell commands

To take advantage and apply today please send your word format CV to [Email Address Removed]

Desired Skills:

Splunk

Splunk Development

SPL

Splunk Search Processing Language

AWS

Ingest

Cribl

Windows

Linux

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position