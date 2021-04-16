Splunk Developer

Apr 16, 2021

An exciting company responsible for manufacturing one of the leading power vehicles have a great opportunity available within their automotive space for an

Splunk Developer to join their dynamic team.

Location: Menlyn

Min years experience: 6+ years experience.

Min qualification required:

Degree or Diploma – relevant work experience

Technical and Functional Skills:

  • Ingesting, monitoring, visualizing and analysing data technology experience
  • Splunk Search Processing Language (SPL), Splunk Data
  • Ingest & configuration preferred
  • Amazon Web Services experience required
  • Automation experience in PowerShell and Python
  • Ingest pipelines experience in Cribl
  • Windows and Linux systems and shell commands

Desired Skills:

  • Splunk
  • Splunk Development
  • SPL
  • Splunk Search Processing Language
  • AWS
  • Ingest
  • Cribl
  • Windows
  • Linux

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

