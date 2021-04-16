Store Assistant at Capitec Bank Ltd

Apr 16, 2021

Purpose Statement

  • To ensure the packing of IT equipment into the appropriate cartons / boxes / shelves in accordance with product specifications.
  • To ensure that the correct packaging is used, documentation inserted and equipment properly secured before despatch and receiving of stock.

Experience

Ideal:

  • Proven experience in packaging of IT equipment would be an added advantage

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Min:

  • Basic computer literacy (MS Outlook)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Numerical Reasoning skills
  • Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Attention to Detail

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Working with People
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position