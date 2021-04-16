Store Assistant at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To ensure the packing of IT equipment into the appropriate cartons / boxes / shelves in accordance with product specifications.

To ensure that the correct packaging is used, documentation inserted and equipment properly secured before despatch and receiving of stock.

Experience

Ideal:

Proven experience in packaging of IT equipment would be an added advantage

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

Knowledge

Min:

Basic computer literacy (MS Outlook)

Skills

Communications Skills

Numerical Reasoning skills

Computer Literacy (MS Word, MS Excel, MS Outlook)

Planning, organising and coordination skills

Attention to Detail

Competencies

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Working with People

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

Learn more/Apply for this position