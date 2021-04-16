Strategic Partner Development

Client based in Gauteng seeks the services of Strategic Partner Development to analyze customer data in order to increase relevance and efficiency of sales efforts. This position is accountable for driving shipments, share, and equity by driving retailer growth and contributing to their strategies.

Job Responsibilities:

• Provide analytical insights to deliver a greater share of promotion, distribution, and shelving.

• Prepare the customer sales forecasts and trade promotion plans.

• Leverage analytical tools (including customer-specific tools and data) to develop new department and category insights through the analysis of MAPS (Merchandising, Assortment, Pricing, Shelving).

• Assist in developing new category insights through the analysis of the sales fundamentals at the customer level.

• Customize efforts to create trends specific to the customer.

• Sell directly to the customer by presenting products and promotions to achieve defined sales objectives.

Skills:

• Expert ability to mine data sources to create compelling category strategies, and to analyze multiple levels of data from many resources to make product recommendations.

• Expert ability to sell persuasively and be comfortable in a selling role interfacing with the customer.

• Expert ability to build diverse collaborative relationships.

• Strong verbal and written communication skills.

• Proficient in setting priorities, meeting deadlines, and managing multiple projects; can work in a fast-paced environment.

• Proficient in advanced knowledge of Nielsen and/or IRI data.

• Able to handle and manage confidential information when working internally and externally.

• Proficient in advanced knowledge of demographic data sources such as Spectra Demographics.

• Advanced knowledge of Microsoft Office Excel and PowerPoint.

Education/Experience:

• Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration or related field, or equivalent combination of education

Employer & Job Benefits:

n/a

Learn more/Apply for this position