Subject Data Modeller at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement
- To design and implement data modelling solutions and design bespoke databases to enable data as an asset; translating business intent into concrete blueprints for the data environment.
- To design and maintain optimal data models/structures at both an enterprise level as well as conceptual, logical & physical levels which meet the business and architectural objectives of Capitec.
Experience
Minimum:
- 1 years + experience in the Data Modelling discipline with additional 2 – 3 yrs in another data role such as Data Engineer, Data Analyst or BI Business Analyst.
- Experience using one of the following data modelling tools e.g Sparx Enterprise Architect, Erwin, SAP PowerDesigner, ER/Studio or IBM data architect
- Exposure to relational data models
- Experience working with dimensionally modelled data
- Demonstrable data profiling experience
Ideal:
- Experience in supporting as well as implementing data infrastructures
- Proven analytical and problem-solving experience in a complex data environment
- Experience with generic financial industry data models (products)
- Exposure to graph data models and NoSQL models
- Relevant industry experience i.e. financial services or retail.
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – IT Engineering or Information Management
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- Certification in Data Management
Knowledge
Minimum:
- Data Modelling tools e.g. Sparx Enterprise Architect,Erwin & SAP Power Designer, ER/Studio, IBM data architect
- Entity Relationship Modelling
- Physical Database Design
- Data warehousing
- Data Integration
- Data quality
- Metadata
- Knowledge of database concepts, objects and data modelling techniques and design principles.
- Expert knowledge of data modelling principles/methods including conceptual, logical & physical Data Models
- Knowledge of the entire process behind software development including design and deployment
- Relational modelling
- Dimensional modelling
- Data normalisation
- Data modelling patterns e.g. party role
- Broad understanding of Data Management (DMBOK), systems development lifecycle methodologies and IT Architecture
Ideal:
- Master data management
- Canonical Data Modelling
- Banking and financial services environments
- BI tools and technologies as well as the optimization of underlying databases
- How to clearly communicate complex technical ideas, regardless of the technical capacity of the audience
- Knowledge of the mathematical foundations of data normalisation
Skills
- Analytical Skills
- Problem solving skills
- Attention to Detail
- Communications Skills
- Decision making skills
Competencies
- Relating and Networking
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Applying Expertise and Technology
- Analysing
- Learning and Researching
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
Additional Information
- Clear criminal and credit record
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
- Willingness to travel nationally if and when required
- Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)
Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.