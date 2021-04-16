Subject Data Modeller at Capitec Bank Ltd

Purpose Statement

To design and implement data modelling solutions and design bespoke databases to enable data as an asset; translating business intent into concrete blueprints for the data environment.

To design and maintain optimal data models/structures at both an enterprise level as well as conceptual, logical & physical levels which meet the business and architectural objectives of Capitec.

Experience

Minimum:

1 years + experience in the Data Modelling discipline with additional 2 – 3 yrs in another data role such as Data Engineer, Data Analyst or BI Business Analyst.

Experience using one of the following data modelling tools e.g Sparx Enterprise Architect, Erwin, SAP PowerDesigner, ER/Studio or IBM data architect

Exposure to relational data models

Experience working with dimensionally modelled data

Demonstrable data profiling experience

Ideal:

Experience in supporting as well as implementing data infrastructures

Proven analytical and problem-solving experience in a complex data environment

Experience with generic financial industry data models (products)

Exposure to graph data models and NoSQL models

Relevant industry experience i.e. financial services or retail.

Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational in Grade 12 National Certificate

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Technology – IT Engineering or Information Management

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Certification in Data Management

Knowledge

Minimum:

Data Modelling tools e.g. Sparx Enterprise Architect,Erwin & SAP Power Designer, ER/Studio, IBM data architect

Entity Relationship Modelling

Physical Database Design

Data warehousing

Data Integration

Data quality

Metadata

Knowledge of database concepts, objects and data modelling techniques and design principles.

Expert knowledge of data modelling principles/methods including conceptual, logical & physical Data Models

Knowledge of the entire process behind software development including design and deployment

Relational modelling

Dimensional modelling

Data normalisation

Data modelling patterns e.g. party role

Broad understanding of Data Management (DMBOK), systems development lifecycle methodologies and IT Architecture

Ideal:

Master data management

Canonical Data Modelling

Banking and financial services environments

BI tools and technologies as well as the optimization of underlying databases

How to clearly communicate complex technical ideas, regardless of the technical capacity of the audience

Knowledge of the mathematical foundations of data normalisation

Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Attention to Detail

Communications Skills

Decision making skills

Competencies

Relating and Networking

Presenting and Communicating Information

Applying Expertise and Technology

Analysing

Learning and Researching

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Adapting and Responding to Change

Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives

Additional Information

Clear criminal and credit record

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment

Willingness to travel nationally if and when required

Willing and able to use own home as a formal office / base of operations (including space for ad hoc storage of paperwork, stock, etc.)

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals.

