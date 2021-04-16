Superintendent Human Resources at Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater currently has a vacancy for a Superintendent Human Resources.

The appointee should:

Have a Grade 12 Certificate and a Degree in Human Resources Management

Have 3-5 years’ Human Resources experience as well as HR systems reporting working knowledge

Be proficient in Microsoft Office Package with advanced total excel functionality skills and experience

Have strong analytical, problem-solving and decision-making ability

Have the ability to analyze, formulate, compile and collate data to generate accurate and verified reports

Have sound communication and interpersonal skills

Have the ability to multi-task, work under pressure and remain calm in a fast-paced environment

Be energetic and have a committed approach to assist users in a specific work environment

Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk-based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre

Advantageous requirements:

A Project management and/or Business analysis qualification

Key responsibilities include:

Managing, analysing, formulating, compiling and collating Human Resource data to generate accurate and verified reports

Analyzing, controlling and maintain operational labour budgets

Managing HR Electronic dashboard to ensure alignment with the total business plan

Managing and overseeing HR related projects

Overseeing and maintaining optimal function of SA Gold internal HR information on the Company’s systems, which include database management and continuously recommend improvements where required

Analysing the function and efficiency of the human resources information systems and make recommendations to HRMIS to enhance functionality and generating information

Desired Skills:

Advanced Excel

MS Office

Human Resources

communication skills.

Interpersonal Skills

problem solving skills.

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

