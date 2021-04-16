Superintendent Human Resources at Sibanye Stillwater

Apr 16, 2021

Sibanye Stillwater currently has a vacancy for a Superintendent Human Resources.

The appointee should:

  • Have a Grade 12 Certificate and a Degree in Human Resources Management
  • Have 3-5 years’ Human Resources experience as well as HR systems reporting working knowledge
  • Be proficient in Microsoft Office Package with advanced total excel functionality skills and experience
  • Have strong analytical, problem-solving and decision-making ability
  • Have the ability to analyze, formulate, compile and collate data to generate accurate and verified reports
  • Have sound communication and interpersonal skills
  • Have the ability to multi-task, work under pressure and remain calm in a fast-paced environment
  • Be energetic and have a committed approach to assist users in a specific work environment
  • Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk-based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre

Advantageous requirements:

  • A Project management and/or Business analysis qualification

Key responsibilities include:

  • Managing, analysing, formulating, compiling and collating Human Resource data to generate accurate and verified reports
  • Analyzing, controlling and maintain operational labour budgets
  • Managing HR Electronic dashboard to ensure alignment with the total business plan
  • Managing and overseeing HR related projects
  • Overseeing and maintaining optimal function of SA Gold internal HR information on the Company’s systems, which include database management and continuously recommend improvements where required
  • Analysing the function and efficiency of the human resources information systems and make recommendations to HRMIS to enhance functionality and generating information

Desired Skills:

  • Advanced Excel
  • MS Office
  • Human Resources
  • communication skills.
  • Interpersonal Skills
  • problem solving skills.

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

