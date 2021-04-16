Superintendent Human Resources at Sibanye Stillwater

Sibanye Stillwater currently has a vacancy for a Superintendent Human Resources.
The appointee should:
- Have a Grade 12 Certificate and a Degree in Human Resources Management
- Have 3-5 years’ Human Resources experience as well as HR systems reporting working knowledge
- Be proficient in Microsoft Office Package with advanced total excel functionality skills and experience
- Have strong analytical, problem-solving and decision-making ability
- Have the ability to analyze, formulate, compile and collate data to generate accurate and verified reports
- Have sound communication and interpersonal skills
- Have the ability to multi-task, work under pressure and remain calm in a fast-paced environment
- Be energetic and have a committed approach to assist users in a specific work environment
- Be declared medically fit for the position and environment, as determined by a risk-based medical examination at the relevant Sibanye Stillwater Occupational Health Centre
Advantageous requirements:
- A Project management and/or Business analysis qualification
Key responsibilities include:
- Managing, analysing, formulating, compiling and collating Human Resource data to generate accurate and verified reports
- Analyzing, controlling and maintain operational labour budgets
- Managing HR Electronic dashboard to ensure alignment with the total business plan
- Managing and overseeing HR related projects
- Overseeing and maintaining optimal function of SA Gold internal HR information on the Company’s systems, which include database management and continuously recommend improvements where required
- Analysing the function and efficiency of the human resources information systems and make recommendations to HRMIS to enhance functionality and generating information
Desired Skills:
- Advanced Excel
- MS Office
- Human Resources
- communication skills.
- Interpersonal Skills
- problem solving skills.
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree